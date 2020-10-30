Virginia Values Veterans Program Surpasses Goal of 65,000 Hires

Governor Ralph Northam today announced that more than 67,000 Virginia military veterans have been hired through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program since its inception in 2012, surpassing the goal he set of 65,000 V3 hires by the end of his administration.
“Having served in the military myself, I am extremely proud that we achieved our goal of hiring 65,000 Virginia veterans, and that we did it more than a year early,” said Governor Northam. “Even in this time of economic uncertainty, we know that maximizing the effectiveness of programs like this one benefits everyone. As we continue to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on nearly every aspect of our lives, Virginia is committed to supporting the more than 720,000 veterans that call our Commonwealth home.”
Virginia was the first state in the nation to create an official program dedicated to helping military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses find employment in the civilian workforce. The mission of the V3 Program is to educate and train employers throughout the Commonwealth on the value of Virginia’s veterans, and to help employers connect with them to maximize the productivity of their workforce.
The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) administers the program, working with more than 1,300 private and public companies, federal, state, and local government agencies, and colleges and universities throughout the Commonwealth to promote the recruitment, hiring, training, and retention of veterans.
“The V3 Program is another example of the unique and innovative ways that Virginia shows its commitment to serving veterans and their families,” said Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “Leadership at all levels of the Commonwealth are committed to ensuring that Virginia is the most military and veteran-friendly state in the nation, and 67,000 V3 hires is a major achievement for which all of us can take pride.”
“Helping service members transition to civilian employment is what V3 is all about,” said DVS Commissioner John Maxwell. “Our primary mission is to serve Virginia veterans and their families and encourage them to remain in Virginia, and this program helps us do exactly that.”
For more information on the V3 Program, including a list of participating partner employers, please visit dvsV3.com.
About the Department of Veterans Services
The Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. DVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; connects veterans and family members to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit dvs.virginia.gov.