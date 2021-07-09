Hatchell opens Mecklenburg’s newest law office 

Hatchell Law, PLLC has opened for business in Chase City, Virginia. Joshua B. Hatchell after nearly ten years as a prosecutor has opened Mecklenburg County’s newest law office. While Hatchell Law, PLLC is a general law practice, Joshua B. Hatchell’s focus is domestic relations (family) law; traffic, DUI, and criminal defense; and estate planning. In order to better serve clients his core practice jurisdictions are Mecklenburg, Charlotte, Lunenburg, and Halifax counties.
Hatchell stated, “I understand that the most important case or legal question for everyone is their own, no matter how small or large. Everyone who is served by Hatchell Law, PLLC will be involved as much as they choose in every step of their case and be kept updated with their case or question.”
Hatchell grew up in Mecklenburg County and attended Mecklenburg County and Lunenburg County public schools. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 2008 summa cum laude as a Latin major. He immediately entered the College of William and Mary School of Law, and there earned a Juris Doctor in 2011. He was admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Virginia also in 2011.
Hatchell said, “After almost ten years of serving my local community as a prosecutor, I felt the time had come for me to expand my areas of practice and to have a purposeful selection of cases.”
As far as transitioning from being a prosecutor to a private lawyer Hatchell felt, “At the heart of both practices is my ability to be a critical problem solver. I want to make myself, my practice, and my aggressive but realistic approach to the law accessible to this community.”
Hatchell has tried numerous bench and jury trials in Mecklenburg County and appeared in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts, General District Courts, and Circuit Courts across southside Virginia. Outside of the courtroom Hatchell is a member of the Mecklenburg County Bar Association (past president) and South Hill Lions Club (past president). He and his wife, Melanie, are the proud parents of two adorably rambunctious children.
Hatchell Law, PLLC is located at 233 North Main Street, Chase City, Virginia in the same building as Katherine Axson Keel, P.C.; and the mobile device friendly website www.hatchelllaw.com is under construction with a prospective launch date of early September 2021. Hatchell is available for in-office appointments and can be reached at (434) 372-5064.
“I believe that civility and aggressive litigation are not only compatible overriding philosophies, but they are essential to effective legal representation in this community,” said Hatchell.