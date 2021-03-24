Dominion slow rolls to impact traffic on Clarksville bypass

Dominion Energy has scheduled a series of weekend slow rolls on the Clarksville Bypass (Route 58) in Mecklenburg County to facilitate electric wire pulling work. Slow rolls will take place on March 27-28, and April 3-4. Drivers should expect brief delays in 10-minute windows from sunrise to noon in both directions of Route 58.
Additionally, temporary road closures will be in place on the following routes during wire pulling work:
• From Route 58 east
· Greenhouse Drive (Route 815)
· Noblin Farm Road (Route 722)
· Shiney Rock Road (Route 723)
• From Route 58 west
· Oakley Lane
· Arbor Lane
· Garner Lane
· Jeffress Road (Route 702)
• Route 15 north entrance ramp from Route 58 east
• Route 58 west business entrance ramp from Route 58 west
The wire pulling work is part of Dominion Energy’s ongoing Buggs Island-Plywood 115 kV Electric Transmission Rebuild Project, spanning Halifax and Mecklenburg counties.
Anyone with questions about the project can contact Dominion Energy at
powerline@dominionenergy.com or 888-291-0190.
VDOT’s customer service center is also available any time by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.