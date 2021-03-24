Dominion slow rolls to impact traffic on Clarksville bypass

Dominion Energy has scheduled a series of weekend slow rolls on the Clarksville Bypass (Route 58) in Mecklenburg County to facilitate electric wire pulling work. Slow rolls will take place on March 27-28, and April 3-4. Drivers should expect brief delays in 10-minute windows from sunrise to noon in both directions of Route 58.

Additionally, temporary road closures will be in place on the following routes during wire pulling work:

• From Route 58 east

·         Greenhouse Drive (Route 815)

·         Noblin Farm Road (Route 722)

·         Shiney Rock Road (Route 723)

• From Route 58 west

·         Oakley Lane

·         Arbor Lane

·         Garner Lane

·         Jeffress Road (Route 702)

• Route 15 north entrance ramp from Route 58 east

• Route 58 west business entrance ramp from Route 58 west

The wire pulling work is part of Dominion Energy’s ongoing Buggs Island-Plywood 115 kV Electric Transmission Rebuild Project, spanning Halifax and Mecklenburg counties.

Anyone with questions about the project can contact Dominion Energy at

powerline@dominionenergy.com or 888-291-0190.

VDOT’s customer service center is also available any time by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.