Six-year secondary road repair plan approved by Supes

The Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors heard from citizens regarding the VDOT Secondary Six-Year Plan to repair county roads at the Monday night meeting.
County Administrator Wayne Carter said the plan would repair almost 20 miles of secondary roads in Mecklenburg County. According to VDOT Representative Tommy Jones, there is $3.4 million in funds readily available for the roadwork over the next six years.
“I think that we were fortunate to get into this and to get the money that we have to get into this. It’s unprecedented, at least since I’ve been on this Board. I think we ended up with fourteen roads added to this Six-Year Plan, so I think that we are making some strides in the right direction by fixing some of these dirt roads,” said Secondary Roads Committee Chair David Brankley.
Many residents of Greenwood Road in Boydton were in attendance to request that the Board consider adding the road to the Six-Year Plan list.
Todd Davis said that there has been trouble selling the lots on Greenwood Road due to the condition of the dirt road and asked what qualifications are needed for Greenwood to get on the list.
Carter explained that the roads selected for repairs are based off of the 2005 plan, which had 40 roads on the list at the time. “Now we go between traffic counts and the ones off the 2005 Six-Year Plan and it alternates back and forth.”
For a road to qualify for the Six-Year Plan list, it must have a traffic count of 50 vehicles per day. According to a 2019 study, Greenwood Road averaged 40 vehicles per day. “Lots don’t count. Houses and traffic counts are what matters,” said Carter.
Other Greenwood Road residents spoke about the condition of the dirt road and how hard it was to keep vehicles and homes clean.
Smith asked Carter if Greenwood Road could be considered for the list and if there were any plans to add it to the list. “There’s no more money unless VDOT gives us more money next year,” replied Carter.
Della Jordan pleaded with the Board to fix Greenwood Road. “If I knew that I would be living on a dirt road for 28 years, I would not have come down here. It’s no fun having your vehicles dusty and having folks write wash me on it. You open the doors and your car is dusty, you get dirt on your clothes, I hate it. I just hate it. I’ve talked to Wayne and I’ve been told ‘the squeaky wheel gets the oil’. I complained to people but evidently I didn’t complain to the right people.”
Brenda Walker, a resident of Allgoods Lane, says that she has lived on the road for many years and has yet to see any repairs even though it has been on the Six-Year Plan list. David Brankley assured her that the funds were there to repair the roads on the list and that Allgoods Lane would be included.
Camp Road resident, Matt Clark, asked how they could get the road on the plan because at one point it was on the list to be repaired. Wayne Carter and Tommy Jones said that the vehicle count had gone down in recent, which Clark agreed could be because of the closing of Buckhorn Elementary School. “I know the traffic count at one time was way of the 50 and I’m sure it’s close to it now,” said Clark.
There were two citizens that expressed concerns about the trash being thrown on the side of the roads in the county. David Brankley encouraged organizations and county residents to consider the Adopt-a-Highway Program to help with the issue.
The Board unanimously approved the list of roads to be added to the Six-Year Plan, which includes:
- Stauton River Road
- Willards Mill Road
- Reeses Dead End
- Bowers Road
- Estes Road
- Hayes Mill Road
- Wood Lane Road
- Tobacco Lane
- Wray Road
- Allgoods Lane
- Cannons Ferry Road
- State Line Road
- Dry Creek Road
- Sweetwater Lane
- Lone Oak Road