November 2021 Mecklenburg Deeds

Atlas L. Allen to Oaklynn Properties, LLC., 0.12 AC Lacrosse district for $24,000.
Mary Ann Anthony to John W. Boyd, Jr., lot 37 section A Lacrosse district for $12,000.
Nelson Baird to Nelson Baird, Lacrosse district for $45,000.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust to Kevin Obando, lot 22 Southern Manor Lacrosse district for $75,000.
Deborah A. Bender to Craig Steele, lot 26 Cliffs of Roanoke Lacrosse district for $27,500.
Rodolphus Bethea, Jr. to Jamie Lawretta Ford, 1.0 AC Boydton district for $106,000.
Jesse Roman Black to Dwight Fulton Jenkins, II, 81.84 AC Chase City district for $235,000.
Jesse Roman Black to Darrell W. Hutson, Jr., 32.00 AC parcel A Chase City district for $375,000.
Harold D. Blackwell to Debora K. Workman, 2 parcels Chase City for $58,000.
John Thomas Blancett to Martin F. Smith, III, lots 1-2 & 34-35 block 21 Prestwould Bluestone district for $340,000.
Delta R. Bowers to Stefan J. Stolarz, lots 33-35 Mrs. A. T. Rennies town of Clarksville for $20,500.
Elton H. Brown, III to Hurt, LLC, town of South Hill for $100,000.
Samuel Bugg to Matt Chumney, LLC, lot 5 town of Chase City for $25,000.
Azra J. Byrd to William B. Devin, Chase City district for $163,300.
Jonah Caddell to Linda Diane Benton, lot 30 section B Lacrosse district for $5,800.
Sarah M. Carlton to William Kevin Carlton, 2.07 AC Boydton district for $195,225.74.
Pedro Casiano to Lyriack Ingram, 0.56 AC lot A Lacrosse district for $25,000.
R. E. Chandler to Patrick M. Spinelli, lot 52 & 54-A Palmer Springs district for $285,000.
CMH Homes Inc to Kevin A. Browning, 5.79 AC Clarksville district for $203,257.65.
Alfred Crawley Collier to Troy Compher, lot 2E section M Nocarva Palmer Springs district for $14,000.
Michael W. Corwin to Tevin Jones, lots 3 & 4 block A town of South Hill for $195,000.
Lynn Jones Cox to Roy Junji Walker, Jr., 5.00 AC Buckhorn district for $23,000.
Ivy Crane-Smith to Larry Gordon Larson, 3.28 AC Lacrosse district for $30,000.
Bouldin Crowder to James Scottie Kanak, town of Clarksville for $250,000.
Curtis Wayne Crowe to Rebecca Crowe Younger, 21.81 AC Chase City district for $18,000.
Edwin Davis, III Tr to David Robin Vaughan, lot 68 section B Timbuctu Palmer Springs district for $187,500.
Durga Shakti, LLC to Pramukh A Hospitality, LLC, 2.90 Lacrosse district for $1,283,100.
Pamela Gifford Eason to Ronald R. Sciamacco, 0.67 AC town of Boydton for $275,000.
Carrie Darlene Elliott to Eric Scurlock, lots 40-42 & part of 43 block B Mineral Springs town of Chase City for $127,500.
Arlene F. Enos to TWS Builders Inc, 1.01 AC South Hill district for $75,000.
Edward Lee Fowlkes to Lamont Dodd, lots 70-71 section A Thynedale Chase City district for $800.
Effie Juanita Furr to Linwood Keith Lewis, 2.16 AC lot 10 Lacrosse district for $179,000.
Courtney L. Goodwyn, Jr. to Coyette Graham Hayes, III, parcel A Lacrosse district for $25,000.
Roger A. Graham to Carolyn L. Wood, lot 110 unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $12,000.
Francis L. Green, Tr to Christopher Wayne Call, lot 7 Brown’s Point Bluestone district for $425,000.
Bruce W. Gulley to Patrick R. Murphy, lot 93 & 93A Merrymount Palmer Springs district for $72,500.
Susan Elaine Hale to Robert R. McCall, 1.02 AC Boydton district for $45,700.
Deborah Harman to Nanatee, LLC, lot 24 Granite Hall Shores Palmer Springs district for $745,000.
David Lynn Harris to Leondus G. Walker, lots 1-6 block E Meadow Brook town of Chase City for $167,500.
Michael Matthew Heaton to Charles E. Mathew, III, lot 94-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $50,000.
Samuel T. Hendrickson, III to David Sanderson, 5.00 AC lot 10B Buckhorn district for $45,000.
Patsy Williams Hensley to Terri Godwin, 1.743 AC parcel 092A Clarksville district for $120,680.
Philip Holzknecht to Matthew Phillips Hawk, lots 48 & 49 Bluestone district for $405,000.
Mark A. Howerton to David J. Howerton, 1.54 AC parcel A Clarksville district for $31,000.
Teresa C. Hudson to Zachary L. Owen, parcel A 2.62 AC Boydton district for $29,500.
Paul S. Jaber to Paul S. Jaber, 14,20 AC Palmer Springs district for $28,400.
Paul S. Jaber to These Jaber Roberts, 2.00 AC Palmer Springs district for $4,000.
Rebecca J. Jackson to Matthew D. Hash, 0.69 AC Bluestone district for $105,000.
Brenda V. Jones to Kenneth F. Howe, II, 0.661 AC Lacrosse district for $4,500.
William H. Jones to Spence Travis Hamlett, 2 par cels 27.37 AC & 44.23 AC Clarksville district for $75,640.
Brian Keaton to Jeannette Loving Sill, lot 31 section F Lacrosse district for $7,000.
Nicholas Koopalethes to Robert Leroy Covington, Jr., town of Clarksville for $293,000.
Lakeside Properties, LLC to Wade A. Hudson, lots 3 & 3A Tatanka Ridge Clarksville district for $567,500.
Susan L. Lawrence to Scott Campbell, parts 5-6 section II Holiday Shores Clarksville district for $32,500.
Lees Branch, LLC to Ashley Grant, 3.05 AC lot 1 Lacrosse district for $35,000.
Garland Baker Liggon to Larry W. Tucker, lot 1 Chase City district for $100,000.
Marcelle Burnette Liles to Mohammad J. Rajput, lot 1 5.45 AC Clarksville district for $70,000.
Darlene A. Lindsey to Erika R. Hodges, lot 49 South Hill district for $175,000.
Victor Mancilla to Jeremy Davis, 1.768 AC Chase City district for $48,000.
Todd Douglas Marcero to James Anthony Rose, lots 9-10 Bluestone district for $190,000.
Cleo S. Marrow to Randolph Robert Rivette, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $149,900.
Douglas B. Matze, Jr. To Jeffrey Todd McBane, unit 16 The Moorings at Clarksville town of Clarkville for $170,000.
Michael R. McCaleb to Arthur W. Dives, Jr., lot 56 & part of lot 53 Roanoke Point for $140,000.
George Rufus McGhee, Jr. to Charlie F. Parker, Jr., lot 9-A A B Cobb Estate Pal mer Springs district for $181,500.
Robert Thomas McGhee to Charlie F. Parker, Jr., lot 9 A B Cobb Estate Palmer Springs district for $148,500.
George R. McGhee, Jr. to Stephen T. Cole, 3 parcels Palmer Springs district for $59,850.
Charles William Mills, Jr. to Terrell L. Newell, lot 45 Hawk’s Nest Point Lacrosse district for $239,000.
Kathleen E. Moreen to Alfred T. Chamberlin, lot 80 Lacrosse district for $246,500.
Robin S. Nemeth to John D. Griffin, 2 parcels Chase City district for $160,000.
Patricia W. Newman, Tr. to Janine A. Campbell, lot 2 block B Northington Heights town of South Hill for $244,000.
Shirley R. Ordonez to Corey R. Edwards, lot 1-F River Ridge Lacrosse district for $11,000.
Lloyd Shannon Orr to Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line, 2 parcels Chase City district for $675,000.
Todd A. Palilla to Stefan J. Stolarz, lots 36-42 Mrs. A. T. Rennies Town of Clarksville for $25,000.
Gladys E. Parham to Amn Rentals, LLC, lot 9 town of Lacrosse for $35,000.
Sidney Scott Parrish to Walter Rook, lot 32 section P Lacrosse district for $8,000.
Linda Gay Passaro to Ryan M. Beach, 4.019 AC Boydton district for $14,000.
Vasantkumar N. Patel to Rupen Patel, parcel A 0.56 AC town of Clarksville for $270,000.
Aaron L. Pequignot to Seanray V. Roque, lots 0.545 AC town of Chase City for $125,000.
Veverley Pohlman to Jeffrey Phlman, lot 1 L. C. Moseley Lacrosse district for $105,000.
David G. Ramirez to Babekir H. Ahmod, 2 parcels Chase City district for $22,250.
David Garcia Ramirez to Luke Daniel McCann, 1.10 AC Clarksville district for $156,125.
Bernice A. Reynolds to Mary Harris, 0.689 AC Boydton district for $80,000.
Floyd Roberson to Jerson Regino Bonilla-Reina, 1.00 AC Buckhorn district for $2,000.
Patrick J. Rost to Trevor W. Biggs, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $120,000.
Charlene N. Russell to Stephanie H. Latronica, lot 11-L section River Ridge Lacrosse district for $45,300.
Dennis F. Settles to Steve Cox, lot 108-E River Ridge Lacrosse district for $249,000.
Kevan P. Sherman to Norman Davis Harris, town of South Hill for $183,700.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. to Letitia Mitchell, lot 7 J. E. Townsend Chase City district for $1,800.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Letitia Mitchell, 0.58 AC lot 22 The Anchorage section 1 Lacrosse district for $1,900.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. SP Comm to Letitia Mitchell, 0.44 AC Boydton district for $3,500.
Lorraine Denise Pegram Smith to Alonzo Roberts, 5.2 AC Clarksville district for $18,000.
Paul G. Smith to Shree Madhuram Rental Properties, lots 29-31 town of Clarksville for $110,000.
Thamera K. Smith to Lamont Dodd, lots 13-14 Jenkins Homesites Chase City district for $200.
Michael R. Sparkman to Joseph W. Gee, lots 9 & 10 town of South Hill for $535,000.
Mary R. Stebbins to Kristopher Lee Groller, 26,74 AC Buckhorn district for $52,000.
William R. Stephenson to Robert Allen Brown, 0.96 AC lot 9 Bluestone district for $195,000.
Bruce W. Strickland to Michelle F. Stevenson, lot 140-D Mecklenburg County for $4,000.
Billy Suddueth to Preston Strickler, lots 47-I & 48-I Lacrosse district for $10,000.
Robert Michael Tanner to Stepping Stones Properties, LLC, town of South Hill for $74,000.
Joyce T. Taylor to Russell W. Thompson, 19.546 AC Lacrosse district for $50,734.50.
Ronnie R. Tedder, II to Peter William Coleman, lot 65 unit 8 section B Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $239,000.
Town of Boydton to TOB, LLC, 0.78 AC town of Boydton for $2,901.
Hong Que Tran to Geraldine O’Brien, 1.31 AC Chase City district for $65,000.
Larry W. Tucker to Sandra McCall Mull, lot 1 Chase City district for $100,000.
US Bank Trust National Association to James C. Lacks, Jr., 2 parcels Boydton district for $216,000.
Willard E. Valentine to Brenda Fox, lot 2 section 1 Anchorage Lacrosse district for $20,000.
Wayne T. Vaughan to Melody Duffer, lots 1 & 2 block 4 unit 2 Fairview Acres Bluestone district for $3,000.
Norman D. Wagstaff, Jr. to Shawn Kirk Richman, 2.90 AC & 1.52 AC Bluestone district for $225,000.
Julie A. Furr Washburn to April N. Carroll, lot 24 section E Lacrosse district for $399,900.
Waterscape Ventures, LLC to Maxwell Lane Thomason, lot 9 Bluestone district for $40,000.
WBS Investments, LLC to South Hill VA (NWC E. Atlantic), town of South Hill for $621,763.
Karen L. Wendt to Brenda Roberts, lot 81 unit 7 section D Clarksville district for $450,000.
Dyan Pittard Willis to Cecil H. Strickland, 89.59 AC Clarksville district for $140,000.
Constance M. Wright to Rickey J. Snellenberger, lot 28-E River Ridge Lacrosse district for $120,000.