Voter notices being distributed this week

RICHMOND, VA—Virginia voters will receive notices in the mail regarding their polling locations for the November 8 general election beginning this week.
“Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said. “We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.”
District boundaries for federal, state and local offices are redrawn every 10 years following the census. The 2022 election is the first November general election for which the new districts resulting from the 2020 census will be in effect.
All registered Virginia voters will receive a notification containing their district information and polling location regardless of whether any changes were made.
Separate polling locations for town elections will not be listed because town elections have been moved from May to November and will be held November 8.
Virginia maintained all its 11 Congressional districts following the 2020 U.S. Census, though many boundaries were altered due to demographic shifts. The Virginia Supreme Court unanimously approved the new district boundaries (https://www.vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/redistricting_final.pdf) December 28, 2021, after reviewing a proposal (https://www.vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/2021_virginia_redistricting_memo.pdf) from two court-mandated special masters after the newly created bipartisan Virginia Redistricting Commission was unable to reach an agreement on the new boundaries.
Voters can also find their district and polling location information on the Virginia Department of Elections website (https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation/Lookup/polling).
Maps:
Virginia 2022 Congressional districts
https://www.vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/2021_1224_scv_final_cd_maps.pdf
Virginia 2022 House of Delegates districts
https://www.vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/2021_1224_scv_final_hod_maps.pdf
Virginia 2022 Senate districts
https://www.vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/2021_1224_scv_final_sd_maps.pdf