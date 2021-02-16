VCU Health phones down after ice storm

After the ice storm last weekend, the phones at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, C.A.R.E. Building, Clarksville Primary Care and Chase City Primary Care are now operational.
The Hundley Center, Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center and the Leggett Center phones are still not working.
If you have a medical emergency please call 911. We are working on alternative methods so patients can contact us and will release that information as soon as we have it. We apologize for the inconvenience.
All CMH practices and services are operating normally today, February 16, 2021, with the exception of phone issues.