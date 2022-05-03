Southside Behavioral Health Hosts Building Trauma Responsive Communities Conference

BRUNSWICK, MECKLENBURG, & HALIFAX, VIRGINIA – In partnership with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), Southside Behavioral Health (SBH) invites community members to participate in a virtual Building Trauma Responsive Communities Conference on May 12 and 13, 2022.
Dr. Bruce Perry will open the conference as the keynote speaker with a presentation on “The Importance of Community in the Healing of Trauma.” Over the last thirty years, Dr. Perry has been an active teacher, clinician, and researcher in children’s mental health and neuroscience holding a variety of academic positions. His work on the impact of abuse, neglect, and trauma on the developing brain has impacted clinical practice, programs, and policy across the world. This presentation will bridge Dr. Perry’s experience with real-world implementation and focus on the impact empathy and understanding can have within our own local communities and systems.
The second day of the conference will be opened by Dave Ellis with his presentation “Trauma-Informed to Healing-Centered: A NEW Jersey- A road never before traveled,” which details the importance of as well as how to create healing-centered communities at home. Ellis led the change in New Jersey by implementing healing-centered practices and his experience will be a valuable asset to establishing relationship-centered environments and supporting positive change on a local level.
Each afternoon after the keynote presentations, attendees are encouraged to choose between three other topics as well as attend guided discussion panels. Some of the available afternoon topics include “The Ethics of Implicit Bias and Trauma-Informed Business Practices” by Dr. Michael Gillette, “Personal Practice for Incorporation of Trauma-Informed Care” by Dr. Jessica Brown, “Hear Our Voices” by Elijah Lee, and more.
Southside Behavioral Health welcomes everyone to attend the Building Trauma Responsive Communities conference as we take the first step toward implementing these practices and policies at home. The scheduled presentations and discussions will impact not only our emotional well-being but also, over time, our health outcomes as a community. For more information or to register visit southsidebh.org/trauma-responsive-communities.