Proposed FY23 Budget moving forward

The Board of Supervisors approved two Special Exception Permit applications at the monthly meeting.
The first application was submitted by Jonathan and Amanda Bowen. The couple wants to add a second residential home on their property in Boydton for family. The second approved application was submitted by Christina Sampier who intends to operate a food truck on her property located on the south side of Highway 58.
Sampier stated, “We actually plan to live on the property. However we do operate a food truck called ‘Blended Soul’…we are seeking this special use permit to open the truck on our property at times we’re not traveling [to events]. We sell Southern Soul food and we are a self-contained mobile unit, so this wouldn’t be a permanent structure. We’re just asking for approval to open it during times that we are stationary.”
The supes had no issue with either permit application.
The board also approved the reappointment of Austin Puryear to serve as the At-Large-Appointee-Director on the Lake Country Soil and Water Conservation Board.
Following the Board’s decision May 9 to move forward with the presented budget, a public hearing was held May 18.
No public comments were given, but County Attorney Russell Slayton asked if they will be incorporating the gas prices that continue rising into the budget.
“We [had to look] at what gas prices were back in the January, February, March timeframe—which were the highest we’d seen so far—and that’s where we kind of put our gas prices. Based upon those numbers that we were seeing the departments use at that time. I don’t think anyone could sit there and say as of this moment exactly where it’s going to end up. Hopefully it’s going to level back out,” Wayne Carter answered.
He continued, “If it continues to go up now, we don’t have enough money in the budget for everybody’s fuel. I can tell you that upfront…But we have to make an estimate based upon what we see at the time.”
The Board members joked about getting battery-operated scooters and vehicles for the Boydton area to decrease gas costs.
When this budget was first presented to the Board May 9, Boardmember Charles Jones said, “I think it’s really great that our people here in the County have been able to keep it revenue-neutral with all the soaring costs that we’re seeing everywhere…[It’s great] that we’re not actually going to increase the taxes…to maintain that I think speaks well to the County.”