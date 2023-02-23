J.A. Barker celebrates 60 years of service

In March of 1963, after saving his earnings from a factory job at Hercules, Inc. in Hopewell, Jamie Barker purchased his first bulldozer to begin his career in construction.
He worked with his Father-in-law and the Soil Conservation Service learning the equipment and inspection process. Barker and his Father-in-law moved the business to South Hill and eventually Jamie bought his Father-in-law’s share of the business upon his retirement in 1977.
Since then, Barker has been providing services to the people of South Hill, Mecklenburg, and many surrounding areas in Virginia and North Carolina.
J.A. Barker Construction, Inc. is a grading, excavating, and hauling contractor, specializing in site work development. They have worked on many large commercial projects in the area such as the construction of Walmart and Home Depot, upgrading and maintenance on the Regional Airport in Brodnax, and many residential and agricultural projects.
“About anything that you see in South Hill that has been torn down and rebuilt, I’ve worked on quite a few of them,” said Barker.
“On the residential side we do everything from driveway installation, concrete building pads, excavation, lot clearing, and building subdivisions. Jamie has built many subdivisions on the lake. On the agricultural side, we do a lot of logging roads, building farm ponds, roadwork for farmers, meadow strips, and various other work for farmers and local timber procurement companies,” said Jamie’s oldest grandson, Dustin Tanner.
In 1982, Jamie opened a repair garage in the same location as the J.A. Barker Construction office for state inspections, major and minor mechanical repairs for cars and trucks, and heavy work for tractor trailers, farm equipment, bulldozers, etc.
Their sister company, B&E Transit Mix, Inc., has also been providing ready mix concrete since 1988 for residential and commercial projects; more recently they did work for the new Mecklenburg County Middle and High School facility.
In addition to having owned many other businesses and buildings in town, Jamie was a key component in bringing Carter Machinery and Tractor Supply to South Hill. He, and a couple others, built and owned the warehouse that Tractor Supply is operating out of before selling it a few years after it’s construction.
Over the years, Barker has been a proud supporter of many local baseball, softball, and soccer teams, the 4H Club, the Ruritan Club, FeedMore, and an active member of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce. Jamie also cooks a donation stew twice a year in support of the Lake Gaston Fire Association where 100% of the proceeds brought in go straight to the benefit of the organization.
He helped with the construction of the Bunny’s Field soccer park located on Plank Road, which is named in memory of his daughter Eva “Bunny” Bass, who passed away on November 29, 2006 at age 46.
In the past 60 years, Jamie Barker has seen business grow and many things change within the Town of South Hill. From the remodel of old businesses to the construction of new ones, he has played some sort of part in it all.
“It has really been a blessing to be in South Hill because they have really helped and supported me a lot.”
One day, Jamie, now 84 years old, will pass his legacy on to his grandsons, Dustin, who has been with the company since 2009, Jarrett, since 2004, and Johnathan, since 2020. They look forward to carrying on their grandfather’s business practices and continuing to show love and support for the communities they serve.