MECKLENBURG—After the Board decided on South Hill’s redistricting, Alex Gottschalk—Deputy Administrator—began working on the rest of the county. Gottschalk presented four redistricting options at April’s regular Supervisors meeting, as well as a rough outline for the redistricting process.
The current timeline is as follows:
- March 2022—Determine contours of South Hill.
- April 2022—Present options for whole county.
- May 2022—Public Comment on draft options, as well as Board feedback.
- June 2022—Present one unified draft plan.
- July 2022—Host a Public Hearing on the draft plan. Possible Adoption by Board.
- Summer 2022—Submission to the Virginia Office of the Attorney General. Current districts will remain in effect.
- 2023—Mecklenburg County Elections will follow new maps for the 2023 Election. Notification to voters of new assignments will be sent out.
Gottschalk also pointed out that there is enough leeway to add an extra month or two as needed. The Board must allow an appropriate amount of time to hold public hearings, rework the district maps according to public comment, as well as making decisions.
That said, Gottschalk introduced the current four options. Maps have been provided on page 2, and more detailed versions can be found online at https://meck.southsidegis.org/ under the “Redistricting Options” tab in the upper right of the page.
Option A
Under Option A, District 1 will cross the water to head North. Gottschalk noted, “Where we’re sitting today would be present in District 1.”
District 2 will run further North than it currently does, and would take all of Chase City. District 3 will head South of the highway as mentioned in March, and would then continue to run all the way down to the Southern part of the county.
District 4’s position—the two wards of South Hill—was decided upon in March. South Hill’s Wards 1 and 2 remain, but it’s Ward 3 now resides in District 5. Accordingly, District 5 becomes a very compact district in the East. District 6 will then run further South than it does now. It would then pick up an entire area and cross to get the whole of the Palmer Springs area.
District 7 will push all the way East and in this Option it drops under South Hill into territory that doesn’t really have another home.
District 8 comes around the East side and picks up some land south of the water area that is presently in District 9. District 9 stays in approximately the same area it resides now, but it will move a bit towards the East.
Gottschalk mentioned that all of the districts are within the 3,300 population range and are as equal as possible. Additionally, in this option Clarksville would be positioned primarily within District 9.
Option B
The main differences between Option A and Option B are District 2 and 8.
In Option B, District 2 becomes more Northern. It still take all of Chase City, but then it picks up the whole area on the Northwest corner of the County.
As a result, it loses all of Skipwith which then is pushed into District 8.
Option C
The basis for Option C was to take District 1 and run it up US-1 as well as have it pick up some of the areas that were previously in District 4. Consequently, everything East of the US-1 area on the South side now goes from District 1 and is put into District 6.
Districts 2 remains pretty similar to Option A. Similarly, District 3, 4, and 5 remain virtually the same. District 3, however, would not get part of the South area.
District 6 keeps its Northern portion that was previously taken in Option A. Then, instead of going East to West District 7 will push all the way South and dip below Highway 58 all the way until there’s no more land mass.
District 8 will come East; the Goode Bank Building would reside in this District if this Option is chosen.
District 9 remains similar to its current position.
Option D
Most of this Option is similar to Option C. The main different between Option C and 4 is District 6 and 7. The Northern part of District 6 goes away; instead, it takes the Southeastern portion of District 7.
Again, more detailed versions of these maps have been made available at https://meck.southsidegis.org. The Board encourages the public to provide comment on these options by visiting https://va-mecklenburgcounty.civicplus.com/345/Comments-on-Redistricting .
The Board congratulated Alex Gottschalk for the great job he’s done so far in drawing up new map options for the County.
“I’d really like to congratulate Alex…If you look at those maps, they’re much more compact than what you’ve seen over the last three decades which were spiderwebs at best,” Wayne Carter commented. He continued, “If you look at these, they’re all much more compact and keep up with the current guidelines.”