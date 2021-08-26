Local internet provider offers solution to end digital divide today

A crowd of local supporters showed up at August’s Board of Supervisors meeting to support David Varner, owner of Lake Country Internet, in his quest to receive support from the Board and obtain state grant funding.
Lake Country Internet (LCI) has been working in Mecklenburg County since 1999. The business is family-owned and operated for two generations. Varner stated that he has contacted County Administrator Wayne Carter previously for this matter, and claims that, “despite my repeated requests over the last two years asking for help applying to a VATI grant—has not considered any other technology but fiber at home for the county.”
Varner offers a unique service which he refers to as AirFiber wireless. Through a partnership with Microsoft in fall of 2018, LCI was able to finally launch the wireless service in Mecklenburg County. This service—which Varner says his company has built from the ground up—has the capability to provide internet services anywhere in the county. “With the addition of a small hand-radio type tower, we can bring internet to any community within 10-25 miles of any of our towers. We have done this successfully over and over delivering high speed internet to folks when no one else—with a whole lot more money than we do—would even give these folks to time of day,” Varner shared.
Seeking answers from the Board, Varner implored, “Why is my company being denied the right to have access to grant funding, and why is everything going to fund BIT/Mecklenburg Electric? Why are you making the kind folks of Mecklenburg County—who are begging for our services—wait possibly up to three years or longer, for your expensive fiber only plan, when we can deliver today, and not even giving folks any other choices or say in the matter?”
Several happy customers of Varner’s were available to give additional comments at the meeting. Lane Sandifer explained that LCI could easily provide underserved areas of the county with 50 Mbps—the equivalent of what fiber has to offer—at nearly ten percent of the cost.
He explained that Gig fiber is not necessary in most homes. He chided, “It is idiotic to sit here and waste the peoples’ money on fiber that will not benefit the county to the degree you think it will, when you can just do it locally and it only costs 10 percent of the money.”
After experiencing an ever-increasing bill from Verizon to maintain the barest of service, Casina Sandifer switched over to LCI’s service. Casina shared that Varner personally made sure—after being late and having his truck break down in her yard—that she had service the day he told her she would. She told how Varner even knocked the bill down due to his truck’s breakdown.
“This man has a business; he knows what he’s doing, he’s reliable, and he’s polite. So why not help the man out with grants, and help him to build his company?” She continued, “Because he’s doing the best he can do and he is reliable…Don’t line your pockets with somebody else’s money.”
Other customers of Varner’s expressed an interest in the Board holding a public meeting to inform everyone the differences between internet options before committing to one provider. Tom Ivey stated, “With [David’s] service, I got a box from Verizon and I have cell service in my house; this happened overnight. If he can put this kind of service in our areas, we need to hear about it.”
Edward Melton, Senior Vice President for a national insurance firm, stated that he doesn’t doubt that fiber is the way to go in the long-term, but that, “The digital divide is now; we need help today.”
Melton believes that LCI’s wireless AirFiber service is a solution that, “can help solve the problem of that digital divide in a matter of weeks. It’s not millions of dollars, but it is something that can be done now.”