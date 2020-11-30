Boydton man arrested on murder charges

On 10-23-2020 the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office received a call to

respond to 107 Phillips Road South Hill, Va. for a subject that had been

shot. Deputies arrived and secured the scene and the Criminal

Investigative Division responded and collected evidence and the body was

sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond

where the manner of death was classified as a homicide and the victim was

identified as Ihsaan Trent Thomas of the residence on 107 Phillips

road. Investigation led to the arrest on 11-16-2020 of Amilleo Ra-Ambessa

Reigns 40 yr. old of Boydton Va. Reigns was arrested in North Carolina

and was extradited back to Mecklenburg County, Va. Where warrants charging

him with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a

felony were served and Reigns went before a magistrate and was placed in

MRRJ with no bond.