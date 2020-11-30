Boydton man arrested on murder charges

On 10-23-2020 the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office received a call to
respond to 107 Phillips Road South Hill, Va. for a subject that had been
shot. Deputies arrived and secured the scene and the Criminal
Investigative Division responded and collected evidence and the body was
sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond
where the manner of death was classified as a homicide and the victim was
identified as Ihsaan Trent Thomas of the residence on 107 Phillips
road. Investigation led to the arrest on 11-16-2020 of Amilleo Ra-Ambessa
Reigns 40 yr. old of Boydton Va. Reigns was arrested in North Carolina
and was extradited back to Mecklenburg County, Va. Where warrants charging
him with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a
felony were served and Reigns went before a magistrate and was placed in
MRRJ with no bond.