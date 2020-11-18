USDA: November 1 Virginia Crop Production Forecast

Corn production in Virginia is forecast at 53.7 million bushels, down 4% from the October forecast and down 2% from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 131.0 bushels per acre, down 5.0 bushels from last month and down 13.0 bushels from the 2019 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 410,000 acres, up 30,000 acres from 2019. The U.S. corn production is forecast at 14.5 billion bushels, down 1% from the October forecast and up 7% from 2019. Based on conditions as of November 1, yields are expected to average 175.8 bushels per acre, down 2.6 bushels from last month and up 8.3 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 82.5 million acres, unchanged from the October forecast and up 1% from 2019.
Soybean production for Virginia is forecast at 23.0 million bushels, unchanged from the October forecast and up 21% from 2019. Yield was estimated at 41.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from last month and up 7.0 bushels from a year ago. Acreage for harvest as beans was estimated at 560,000 acres, unchanged acres from the previous year. U.S. soybean production is forecast at 4.17 billion bushels, down 2% from the October forecast and up 17% from last year. Based on November 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 50.7 bushels per acre, down 1.2 bushels from last month and up 3.3 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 82.3 million acres, unchanged from the October forecast and up 10% from 2019.
Virginia cotton production is projected to be 160,000 bales, unchanged from the October forecast and down 34% from last year. Cotton yields are forecast to average 972 pounds per acre, unchanged pounds from last month and down 172 pounds per acre from the previous year.
Producers expect to harvest79,000acres, unchanged from the October forecast and down 23,000 acres from 2019. U.S. cotton production was forecast at 17.1 million 480-pound bales, up slightly from the October forecast and down 14% from 2019. Yields are forecast to average 911 pounds per acre, up 2 pounds from last month and up 88 pounds from last year. Upland cotton production is forecast at 16.5 million 480-pound bales, down 14% from 2019. Pima cotton production is forecast at 557,000 480-pound bales, down 19% from 2019.
Peanut farmers in Virginia anticipate harvesting 113 million pounds for 2020, up 2% from last year. Acres expected to be harvested total 27,000 acres, up 3,000 from last year. Producers expect a yield of 4,200 pounds per acre, down 450 pounds from 2019. National peanut production is forecast to be 6.64 billion, up 22% from last year. Acres harvested are projected to total 1.62 million acres, up 17% from the previous year. Yields are anticipated to average 4,093 pounds per acre, up 159 pounds per acre from 2019.