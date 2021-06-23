One dead after fiery crash on HWY 58

At 10:18 p.m. on June 17, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58 near Carters Point Rd.
A Honda HR-V was traveling east when it was struck head-on by a Nissan Altima traveling in the wrong direction. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to go off the road and catch fire.
A passenger in the Honda died at the scene. Their remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
The driver of the Honda was transported for treatment of minor injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and a passenger in the Nissan was transported for treatment of serious injuries.
This is all the information we are releasing at this time. The crash remains under investigation.