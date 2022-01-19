Jim Merritt, a lifelong hiking enthusiast, completed the Pacific Crest Trail—a 2,650 mile long trek spanning from Mexico to Canada—over a span of 38 years. Jim’s journey began in 1983 after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder. He first set out on the Pacific Crest Trail with his roommate, and after a brief 30 year break the men finished it together in August 2021.
Jim was no stranger to miles-long adventures before setting out for the trail in ’83. Two years prior, he bicycled across the United States during the summer breaks from college. Merritt shares that he was inspired after talking with two bicyclists on the same countrywide journey stopped by his childhood home to grab a drink of water and rest.
The Pacific Crest Trail was far from his last adventure. After putting hiking and biking on hold a few years, Merritt found himself getting burnt out at work. Merritt and his wife Susan decided to take the summer off in ’96 so that he could backpack the Appalachian Trail.
The Appalachian Trail spans a total of 2,175 miles of the eastern United States from Georgia to Maine. Jim says that out of all of his hikes the Appalachian Trail was the longest continuous one he’s completed. The trek took from May of ’96 to September ’96. Susan was able to help him out, meeting him at points they had determined beforehand to re-supply him with clean clothes, food, etc. “She was a great support on the Appalachian Trail,” he dotes.
Merritt retired from his work as a Director of Engineering for Johnson & Johnson in 2017, and decided to conquer The Great Loop—a year long boating journey—with his wife.
Before this particular adventure the only other boat the Merritts had ever owned was a canoe, so they did a lot of research and had a lot to learn before setting off.
The Great Loop is comprised of a system of waterways that engulf the eastern part of the United States. Boaters travel from Florida up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the Great Lakes and Canadian waters, down the Mississippi River back to the Gulf of Mexico. The Merritts kept a map with pushpins showing all the locations they stopped during their 11-month journey.
Jim states, “the Great Loop is a little bit different, because it’s not a walk or a bike—it’s not physically powered; you’re on a power boat.”
Finally, Jim and Susan began working to finish the Pacific Crest Trail that he had started all those years prior. Almost in celebration, the family took a trip hiking the Inca Trail and visiting Machu Picchu in October 2021.
“We were hiking at such high altitudes on the Inca Trail that we actually hiked down for probably four hours to get to Machu Picchu. Most people—if they’re lucky to go see Machu Picchu—actually go way up high in the mountains, but we were on a four day trek that brought us down to Machu Picchu. That was spectacular,” Susan shares.
The family also rafted the Grand Canyon in 2004. Jim has also notably climbed all the 14,000 foot peaks in Colorado, a total of 54 mountains. Susan hints that his next adventure may be completing his goal of climbing all 50 states’ highest point, “probably with the exception of Alaska, because I’m not real big on that.” Jim has managed to climb 45 so far.
Out of all his adventures, Jim says his favorite views came from the John Muir Trail in the High Sierra Nevada Mountain range, the Victoria Park hike along the river in Nova Scotia, and the Andes down in Peru. He says that the best hike in Virginia is McAfee Knob in Roanoke.
Upon retirement, the Merritts moved to Boydton to be closer to both their parents. Susan’s parents settled down in Skipwith 30 years ago following her father’s career as a Colonel in the military. Jim’s parents followed soon after and settled in Buffalo Junction to be close to their friends, Susan’s parents. After years of traveling to the area for family gatherings, the Merritts decided to build their own home here and settle down.
On advice for aspiring hikers, Jim shares, “Just do what you can do, but be consistent. Keep going. Don’t stop. Don’t take a lot of breaks; just keep going.” He continued, “if you’re at a slow pace, that’s not a problem. Just keep going.”
“The hardest part is to start,” Susan remarked. Jim agreed, “just put one foot in front of the other and you’ll cover the miles.”