SBH hosts 10th CIT Program

Southside Behavioral Health recently hosted its 10th 40-hour core training class for the CIT Program. The participants were made up of local law enforcement, 911 Operators, Virginia Park Services, Virginia State Police, and MRRJ (Meherrin River Regional Jail). The Instructors continue to be a combination of Law Enforcement and Mental Health Professionals who cover topics relative to crisis intervention and assist individuals to access the appropriate care and avoid entry into the prison system.
Congratulations to the 10th graduating class! The next class is scheduled for June 12-16, 2023.
For more information on CIT training you can contact Wanda C. Brock, Clinical Training Coordinator/CIT Coordinator with Southside Behavioral Health at 1-434-572-6916 ext. 1564.