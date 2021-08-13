Chase City Ballpark receives new mural

Though there is not currently a motel or hotel in Chase City, the town council is looking at incorporating a lodging tax. The Council approved a first reading of the new tax at Monday’s meeting.
Sarah Inge has also completed the new mural at the Chase City Community Ballpark. The mural features a handpainted baseball diamond with baseball players on base as well as a crowd of spectators.
Pot holes have been repaired, and paving is done for the year.
Matt Shearin has also joined the Chase City Volunteer Fire Department, and firefighter DiLeo has successfully passed his written and practical tests for Firefighter 1.
Mayor Fahringer noted, COVID is starting to perk back up. That’s something that we want to maintain and watch over. We’re going to be looking at the recommendations and be looking out for those mandates if and when they come. We’re still hoping and praying for the best outcomes for us.”
James Bohannon commended another well-done Fly-in at the Chase City Airport. He shared that attendance was so high this month that they actually ran out of food again. The next Fly-In is scheduled for August 28.
“I just want to bring up National Night Out. Thought that was a real nice event. A lot of people showed up!” BJ Mull commented. He continued, “it looked like everybody was kind of relieved to be out and doing something normal for a change.”
Dusty Forbes added, “it was a lot of kids; I was surprised there was a ton of kids out there.”
Forbes also shared that he’s been in contact with a potential buyer for the Rose’s Maxway shopping center. The buyer—a group from Richmond who also own the Greenleaf Medical Center in Richmond—is interested in purchasing a 20-acre parcel in or around Chase City.
He shared that they are interested in bringing something similar to the Shortpump Center to the area.
Forbes also ask that word be spread for families to discontinue sticking plastic flowers in front of tombstones in the cemetery. Public works employees have reported that it’s becoming increasingly laborious to continue picking plastic flowers out of the ground every time they weed-eat or mow the grass. For the cemetery to continue looking neat, Forbes recommends purchasing a tombstone topper or cement planters to place flowers in.
Dusty is also awaiting a second quote for the slipline project outlined in the ARPA funds plan that was approved last month.