Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 85

The Alberta Volunteer Fire Department, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and the Southside Rescue Squad are currently working a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 85 at the 20 mile marker of the Southbound lanes. Both lanes have been shut down at this time.
UPDATE:
Multiple individuals have been ejected and multiple critical injuries have been reported. Additional departments have been brought in to assist along with med-flight helicopters.
Interstate 85 South is shut down at this time.