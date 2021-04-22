Mecklenburg County Deeds through March 2021

Kirsten Pehrsson Abusamra to Lawrence P. Dugger, Jr., 97 AC Buckhorn District for $180,000.
Christopher J. Alexander to Jeremiah Perry, Lot 10 1.05 AC Harris Farm Subdivision Lacrosse District for $210,000.
Malvin C. Alexander to Dorine Felder, Parcel 4 2.14 AC Parcel 5 Lot 5 1.95AC for $15,000.
American Timberland Homes Comp to Ralph W. Christie, III, 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $134,000.
Paul Atkinson to Gregory Priska, Lot 45 River Ridge Golf Club Town of Bracey for $14,500.
Whealton R. Austin to Natasha Sherman, Lot Town of Chase City for $69,900.
William B. Austin, Jr. to Donald L. Almond, Jr., 2 Parcels Lots 3 & 4 0.103 AC Bluestone District for $3,000.
William B. Austin, Jr. to John B. Kelly, IV, 2 Parcels Lots 3 & 8 Bluestone District for $5,800.
Janice D. Baric to Byron Lawson, Lot 23 2.0 AC Lacrosse District for $1,735,000.
Barker & Barker LLC to James G. Harper, Lot 17 & 18 Hollydale Phase II Town of South Hill for $40,000.
J. A. Barker to William C. Rogers, Lot 1 Cliffs on the Roanoke for $425,000.
Bernice L. Barnes to Mary D. Epps, Parcel Chase City District for $1,500.
Susan L. Bell to Susan L. Bell, Lot 24 Hide-Away Clarksville District for $50,000.
Iris M. Berry to Jonathan Christopher Merrel, Lot 4 20.0 AC Boydton District for $275,000.
Melissa F. Bintliff to Cardan Construction, Inc, Lot 23 Section B Lacrosse District for $4,500.
Paul A. Blevins to Linwood Earl Davis, Lots 34 & 35 Section C Holly Grove Lacrosse District for $665,000.
Bluebird Enterprises, LLC to Golden Eagle Partnership, LLC, 3 Parcels 12.10 AC 3.34 AC & 5.33 AC Lacrosse District for $2,000,000.
James Bolton to Jonathan Wallace, Lot 37-M Section Moose Village Lacrosse District for $5,000.
Amanda Kay Bowen to Charles Alan Lenhart, .79 AC Lot 3 Boydton District for $9,500.
Harrison H. Bowlin to Matthew W. Carter, 1.503 AC Lot 3B Section 11 Boydton District for $187,000.
Floyd Glenn Brankley to Keith D. Brankley, 2 Tracts Bluestone District for $378,000.
Donna M. Brummell to Leon Wilson Daniel, 1.72 AC Parcel A Clarksville District for $180,000.
Elizabeth B. Burnett to David V. Chittum, 2 Parcels Lots 26-30 Town of Clarksville for $100,000.
James Richard Burnett to 412 Virginia Avenue LLC, 0.6747 AC Town of Clarksville for $300,000.
Randy G. Cain to Richard A. Shaw, Lot 1 Holly Park Clarksville District for $685,000.
Sharon M. Caldwell to Keith C. Murphy, Lot 8 Lacrosse District for $94,500.
Robert A. Cattonar to Larry S. Lindsey, Lot 59 Unit 9 Section B Clarksville District for $10,000.
James P. Cianca to Linwood C. Clodfelter, Lot 38 Mooresville Estate Bluestone District for $76,000.
Clarksville Baptist Church to Freda G. Watson, Town of Clarksville for $115,000.
John Spencer Clawson to Jeffrey David Bertocci, 5.00 AC Lacrosse District for $1,250,000.
Benny F. Collins to Andrew Joseph Wojtkowiak, 1.636 AC Palmer Springs District for $629,000.
Yvonne H. Council to Kenneth T. Dunn, Lot 2 Bluestone District for $250,000.
Robert W. Crisman to Carl M. Enos, Parcel A 47.89 AC Lacrosse District for $81,250.
Robert W. Crisman, Jr. to Thomas Christopher Powell, Parcel C 083 AC Lacrosse District for $129,000.
Raymond W. Crump to Laupe LLC, 4 AC Chase City District for $2,500.
Gay S. Currie to Emmett Williams, Jr., Tracts 1 & 2 Town of South Hill for $40,000.
Robert E. Davis, Jr. to Bernhard F. Meyer, 8.54 AC Chase City District for $139,000.
Michael A. Dice to Catherine M. Siebert, Section B Lot 97 Palmer Springs District for $306,000.
Elizabeth L. Eck to Pine Lake, LLC, Lot 32 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse District for $35,000.
Justin B. Eubank to Daniel Stanley, III, Lot 24 Waters Edge Estates Clarksville District for $30,000.
Jacob S. Eubanks to Sherwood Eugene Foster, Lot 40-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $7,000.
Christopher S. Freeman to KC & J Properties LLC, 0.45 AC Lacrosse District for $1.00.
John M. Gallo to Carlos E. Rossi, Lot 14 Dogwood Sub Town of South Hill for $163,000.
Donald George to Indian Creek Properties LLC, Lot 6 Section A Lacrosse District for $60,000.
Veeraindar Goli, MD to Cecil A. Baldwin, III, Lot 14 Hinton Mill Subdivision Palmer Springs District for $7,500.
Veeraindar Goli, MD to Cecil A. Baldwin, III, 0.81 AC Hinton Mill Palmer Springs District for $392,500.
Phillip Goode to Wright Forestry LLC, 2 Parcels Town of Boydton & Boydton District for $25,000.
Anne H. Gordon to Robert W. Blackburn, Lots 42-47 Section 1 Clarksville District for $50,000.
Bruce W. Gulley to Gregory Allen Bresser, Lot 9 Section B Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $95,600.
Sherry G. Haferbier to Ronald W. McKenzie, 20.35 AC South Hill District for $185,000.
Lucy O’Brien Hairston to Michael Ledja, 0.50 AC Clarksville District for $55,000.
Joseph A. Hanko to Timothy James Allen, Lot 147-C Coyote Village Lacrosse District for $130,000.
Sara Beth Harris to Casey A. Doss, Lot 15 Trailer City Clarksville District for $145,000.
Robert E. Hawthorne, Sub Tr to Benchmark Community Bank, Lot 103-M & Lot 104-M 0.16 AC River Ridge Lacrosse District for $36,500.
Scott A. Heath to Patricia J. Turczany, Lots 140-143 Edgewood Estates Town of Clarksville for $179,900.
James V. Henderson, Jr. to Eric K. Gaskill, Lot 102-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $40,000.
Michael S. Henry to Terry M. Robinson, Lot 10 Section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $2,500.
Steve Higley to Darryl Emory, Lot 33-A River Ridge for $10,000.
Genoveve Senoria Hines to Leroy J. Crawley, 1.10 AC Chase City District for $84,800.
Jared L. Icenhour to Raymond D. Long, 2 Parcels E. H. Potts & Sallie B. Potts Town of Chase City for $40,000.
Rhonda M. Inge to Roy Lee McCormick, Jr., 5.00AC Clarksville District for $22,500.
Lawrence David Ingham to William L. Martin, Lot 5 Block 12 Prestwould Subdivision Bluestone District for $100,000.
Thomas Richard Ingham, Jr. to William L. Martin, Lot 6 Block 12 Prestwould Subdivision Bluestone District for $100,000.
Scott A. Jackson to Carol A. Ward, Revocable Trust, Lot 76 1.06 AC ST Tammany Landing Lacrosse District for $175,000.
Patricia Morse Jarman to Dennis Bryan Clary, 0.264 AC South Hill District for $65,000.
Peter Joyce to Preston L. Bryant, Lot 7 1.52 AC Fox Crossing Palmer Springs District for $12,000.
John Juron, Sr to Gary R. Misco, Lot 74 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $24,900.
Edmund T. Kittleman to Anglalenea S. Warriner, Lot 9-13 Section D Block 5 Oak Hill Bluestone District for $6,500.
Lake Country SPCA to Michael R. Lyon, Lot 5 Section A Grace Stone Estates Town of Clarksville for $15,000.
Ila Michelle Leak to Lawrence David Papotnik, Jr., 0.77 AC Boydton District for $4,000.
Christie M. Martin to Wanda Mosley, LOt 5 Section 3 Town of Chase City for $2,100.
Gary C. McPeters to Robert Hawkins, Jr., Lots 1 & 2 Chase City District for $2,500.
Gary C. McPeters to Freddie L. Martin, Jr., Lots 11 & 12 Chase City District for $2,500.
Pamela J. Merrell to Antonio Patterson, Lot 9 Town of South Hill for $116,100.
David S. Mills to Juan Antonio Ramirez, Lots 66-68 Chase City District for $7,000.
Jesse S. Minter to Robert E. Raymond, Lots 6-G Lacrosse District for $16,000.
Joanne P. Morgan to William Clark Conner, 41.41 AC Clarksville District for $57,000.
Michael C. Neal to Sylvia T. Klansek, Lot 28 Rox Run Subdivision Lacrosse District for $6,000.
Charles D. Neblett to ABHA Properties LLC, LOt 7 Block C Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $17,000.
Kevin Lee Neils to Kimberly D. Santiago, Lot 21 Unit 5 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $310,000.
Shannon Aaron Newcomb to Whealton R. Austin, Parcel C 3.22 AC Chase City District for $75,000.
Sabrina L. Newton to Jackson G. Parker, Lots 39-44 Block A Town of Clarksville for $110,000.
Jeremy Dennis Nowell to Michael R. Knapp, Lot 43-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $22,500.
Oakley Properties III, LLC to First Class Properties, LLC, Lots 27 & 28 Pinebrook Sub Town of South Hill for $305,000.
George R. Overbey to Bryant A. Puryear, 3.77 AC Clarksville District for $100,000.
Garnett Owens to Dawn Marie Link, Lot 73 Section 2 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $124,240.
Harrell Parker, Jr. Tr to Anthony Parker Caldwell, Jr. Tr, Lot 151 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $15,000.
Harrell Parker, Jr. Tr to Anthony Parker Caldwell, Jr. Tr, Lot 9 Clarksville Finishing Plant Town of Clarksville for $20,000.
Cynthia Pearce to Rachel Amidon, Lots 37-K, 38-K, 28-K River Ridge Lacrosse District for $171,000.
Marie T. Perkins to Hayley A. Compton, 3.50 AC Buckhorn District for $165,000.
Philip W. Price to Brandon J. Moye, Lot 13 Section A Long Branch Shores Lacrosse District for $575,000.
Wayne E. Randolph, Jr. to Hiram Shelton Reeder, Jr., Lot 14 R. 0.38 AC for $8,500.
Robert Wayne Reece, II to Elizabeth D. Kennedy, Lot 5-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $4,000.
Barbara M. Reese to Greenlight Investments LLC, 36.67 AC Chase City District for $75,000.
Rock Creek Holdings LLC to Mwevi I. Mwilima, Lot 61 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $215,000.
Ruin Creek Properties, LLC to PB Capital, LLC, Parcels Town of South Hill for $325,000.
Alice F. Russell to Kathryn Partlow, Lot 77 Unit 7 Section D Clarksville District for $12,500.
Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr. to Infinity Kierrah M. McCargo, 2 AC Chase City District for $78,000.
Joseph Wayne Ryder to Ruben Morales, Lot 30 & 31 Lacrosse District for $156,000.
Betty L. Salamons, Tr to Katlyn K. Brashear, Lots 53-D & 54-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $95,000.
Carl Leroy Sasser, Jr. To Patrick H. Sasser, Lot 25 Block B Town of South Hill for $153,000.
David C. Savopoulos to Mark Campbell, Lot 82-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $9,000.
William L. Scott to Michelle R. Heath, Lots 62, 83 & 84 Town of Clarksville for $160,000.
Richard A. Seay to Vivian Seay Giles, Lot 6 Unit 10 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $450,000.
Ann Louise See to Edmund O’Brien Murray, Lot 15 Prestwould II Subdivision Bluestone District for $50,000.
Faye H. Simmons to Donald Ray Blanton, Parcel 2 35.05 AC Lacrosse District for $17,000.
Renzo Dalton Sisk, III to Shawn Brian Munday, Lot 12 0.72 AC Portside Lacrosse District for $1,115,000.
Barry R. Slagel, Exor to McMichael Properties, LLC, Lots 58 & 59 Section 1 Kingswood Clarksville District for $32,000.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Anthony Jennings, Lots 126-127 Section A Thynedale Chase City District for $1,200.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Anthony Jennings, Lots 133-134 Block A Thynedale Chase City District for $1,700.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Charles Hunt, III, 4.1 AC Palmer Springs District for $11,100.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to David G. Ramirez, 0.306 AC Chase City District for $35,700.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to David G. Ramirez, 0.506 AC Chase City District for $3,500.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Ezekiel Perkins, Sr., 28.33 AC South Hill District for $54,250.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Joselpi Escalera, Lot 16 Section D Block 6 Bluestone District for $1,200.
Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Joselpi Escalera, Lot 7 Block 4 Unit 3 Lakeview Subdivision Bluestone District for $850.
Edsel J. Smith, Jr. to Steven J. Neeland, 7.008 AC South Hill District for $150,000.
Johnson R. Smith to Takesha S. Hicks, Lot 13 Part of Parcel 1 Lacrosse District for $2,000.
Wesley R. Snuffer to James A. Andreas, Lots 17-21 Prestwould Subdivision Bluestone District for $215,000.
Claudia M. Snyder to Christopher R. Di Gregorio, Lot 50 Section A Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $157,500.
Douglas L. Sobey to Jeremy Kirkland, Lot 74 Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $1,425,000.
Edward G. Songer to George K. Branch, Lots 266-270 Section C Boydton District for $35,000.
Surety Trustees LLC, Sub St to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Am, 1 AC Lacrosse District for $69,518.80.
Louise M. Tanner to Maureen L. Brown, Lot 14 Tract 4 H M Pettus Town of South Hill for $75,000.
Teas Enterprise Inc to Gaetani Enterprise, LLC, Parcel Town of Clarksville for $399,000.
Ronnie Randon Tedder, II to Fredi M. Rivera, 0.5102 AC Town of Clarksville for $167,000.
James Edward Terry to Cristobal Ayala Lugo, 0.764 AC Boydton District for $70,000.
Robert E. Tuite to Linda Piron Foster, Tr., Lot 81 Section B Great Creek Landing for $25,000.
William S. Vargo to Donald R. Boyter, Lots 128-131 Town of Clarksville for $8,000.
Karen Vltek to Steve Higkey, Lot 120-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $13,000.
Richard K. Walker to American Timberland Homes Co, Town of South Hill for $77,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to Steven T. Rolander, Lot 32 Bluestone District for $230,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to McMichael Properties, LLC, Lot 4 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone District for $36,250.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to Philip Holznecht, Lots 48 & 49 Bluestone District for $354,000.
Waterscape Ventures LLC to Hirst Properties LLC, Lot 74 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone District for $32,500.
Ronald E. Wellington, Jr. to Chad R. Coley, 0.697 AC Palmer Springs District for $22,500.
Carol Hite Wells to Paul W. Mickelsen, 11.13 AC Buckhorn District for $50,000.
Alecia M. Wenner to Steve Higley, Lot No 33A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,000.
Ronald Ted West to Barbara W. Owen, Parcel B 21.53 AC Bluestone District for $69,000.
Travis W. Williams to William Daniel Aye, 0.54 AC Chase City District for $3,500.
Daniel C. Wilson to Nicholas Puinno, Parcel 2 6.19 AC Lacrosse District for $175,000.
Daniel Carson Wilson, Jr. to Kevin L. Broady, 2 Parcels Lacrosse District for $110,000.
Joshua M. Worley to Tonie Collins, Lot 94M Moose Village Lacrosse District for $2,500.
James Anderson Young, Jr. to Samuel Bugg, Lot 23 Town of Chase City for $8,000.