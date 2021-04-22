Mecklenburg County Deeds through March 2021

Kirsten Pehrsson Abusamra to Lawrence P. Dugger, Jr., 97 AC Buckhorn District for $180,000.

Christopher J. Alexander to Jeremiah Perry, Lot 10 1.05 AC Harris Farm Subdivision Lacrosse District for $210,000.

Malvin C. Alexander to Dorine Felder, Parcel 4 2.14 AC Parcel 5 Lot 5 1.95AC for $15,000.

American Timberland Homes Comp to Ralph W. Christie, III, 2 Parcels Town of Chase City for $134,000.

Paul Atkinson to Gregory Priska, Lot 45 River Ridge Golf Club Town of Bracey for $14,500.

Whealton R. Austin to Natasha Sherman, Lot Town of Chase City for $69,900.

William B. Austin, Jr. to Donald L. Almond, Jr., 2 Parcels Lots 3 & 4 0.103 AC Bluestone District for $3,000.

William B. Austin, Jr. to John B. Kelly, IV, 2 Parcels Lots 3 & 8 Bluestone District for $5,800.

Janice D. Baric to Byron Lawson, Lot 23 2.0 AC Lacrosse District for $1,735,000.

Barker & Barker LLC to James G. Harper, Lot 17 & 18 Hollydale Phase II Town of South Hill for $40,000.

J. A. Barker to William C. Rogers, Lot 1 Cliffs on the Roanoke for $425,000.

Bernice L. Barnes to Mary D. Epps, Parcel Chase City District for $1,500.

Susan L. Bell to Susan L. Bell, Lot 24 Hide-Away Clarksville District for $50,000.

Iris M. Berry to Jonathan Christopher Merrel, Lot 4 20.0 AC Boydton District for $275,000.

Melissa F. Bintliff to Cardan Construction, Inc, Lot 23 Section B Lacrosse District for $4,500.

Paul A. Blevins to Linwood Earl Davis, Lots 34 & 35 Section C Holly Grove Lacrosse District for $665,000.

Bluebird Enterprises, LLC to Golden Eagle Partnership, LLC, 3 Parcels 12.10 AC 3.34 AC & 5.33 AC Lacrosse District for $2,000,000.

James Bolton to Jonathan Wallace, Lot 37-M Section Moose Village Lacrosse District for $5,000.

Amanda Kay Bowen to Charles Alan Lenhart, .79 AC Lot 3 Boydton District for $9,500.

Harrison H. Bowlin to Matthew W. Carter, 1.503 AC Lot 3B Section 11 Boydton District for $187,000.

Floyd Glenn Brankley to Keith D. Brankley, 2 Tracts Bluestone District for $378,000.

Donna M. Brummell to Leon Wilson Daniel, 1.72 AC Parcel A Clarksville District for $180,000.

Elizabeth B. Burnett to David V. Chittum, 2 Parcels Lots 26-30 Town of Clarksville for $100,000.

James Richard Burnett to 412 Virginia Avenue LLC, 0.6747 AC Town of Clarksville for $300,000.

Randy G. Cain to Richard A. Shaw, Lot 1 Holly Park Clarksville District for $685,000.

Sharon M. Caldwell to Keith C. Murphy, Lot 8 Lacrosse District for $94,500.

Robert A. Cattonar to Larry S. Lindsey, Lot 59 Unit 9 Section B Clarksville District for $10,000.

James P. Cianca to Linwood C. Clodfelter, Lot 38 Mooresville Estate Bluestone District for $76,000.

Clarksville Baptist Church to Freda G. Watson, Town of Clarksville for $115,000.

John Spencer Clawson to Jeffrey David Bertocci, 5.00 AC Lacrosse District for $1,250,000.

Benny F. Collins to Andrew Joseph Wojtkowiak, 1.636 AC Palmer Springs District for $629,000.

Yvonne H. Council to Kenneth T. Dunn, Lot 2 Bluestone District for $250,000.

Robert W. Crisman to Carl M. Enos, Parcel A 47.89 AC Lacrosse District for $81,250.

Robert W. Crisman, Jr. to Thomas Christopher Powell, Parcel C 083 AC Lacrosse District for $129,000.

Raymond W. Crump to Laupe LLC, 4 AC Chase City District for $2,500.

Gay S. Currie to Emmett Williams, Jr., Tracts 1 & 2 Town of South Hill for $40,000.

Robert E. Davis, Jr. to Bernhard F. Meyer, 8.54 AC Chase City District for $139,000.

Michael A. Dice to Catherine M. Siebert, Section B Lot 97 Palmer Springs District for $306,000.

Elizabeth L. Eck to Pine Lake, LLC, Lot 32 Cliffs on the Roanoke Lacrosse District for $35,000.

Justin B. Eubank to Daniel Stanley, III, Lot 24 Waters Edge Estates Clarksville District for $30,000.

Jacob S. Eubanks to Sherwood Eugene Foster, Lot 40-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $7,000.

Christopher S. Freeman to KC & J Properties LLC, 0.45 AC Lacrosse District for $1.00.

John M. Gallo to Carlos E. Rossi, Lot 14 Dogwood Sub Town of South Hill for $163,000.

Donald George to Indian Creek Properties LLC, Lot 6 Section A Lacrosse District for $60,000.

Veeraindar Goli, MD to Cecil A. Baldwin, III, Lot 14 Hinton Mill Subdivision Palmer Springs District for $7,500.

Veeraindar Goli, MD to Cecil A. Baldwin, III, 0.81 AC Hinton Mill Palmer Springs District for $392,500.

Phillip Goode to Wright Forestry LLC, 2 Parcels Town of Boydton & Boydton District for $25,000.

Anne H. Gordon to Robert W. Blackburn, Lots 42-47 Section 1 Clarksville District for $50,000.

Bruce W. Gulley to Gregory Allen Bresser, Lot 9 Section B Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $95,600.

Sherry G. Haferbier to Ronald W. McKenzie, 20.35 AC South Hill District for $185,000.

Lucy O’Brien Hairston to Michael Ledja, 0.50 AC Clarksville District for $55,000.

Joseph A. Hanko to Timothy James Allen, Lot 147-C Coyote Village Lacrosse District for $130,000.

Sara Beth Harris to Casey A. Doss, Lot 15 Trailer City Clarksville District for $145,000.

Robert E. Hawthorne, Sub Tr to Benchmark Community Bank, Lot 103-M & Lot 104-M 0.16 AC River Ridge Lacrosse District for $36,500.

Scott A. Heath to Patricia J. Turczany, Lots 140-143 Edgewood Estates Town of Clarksville for $179,900.

James V. Henderson, Jr. to Eric K. Gaskill, Lot 102-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $40,000.

Michael S. Henry to Terry M. Robinson, Lot 10 Section S Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $2,500.

Steve Higley to Darryl Emory, Lot 33-A River Ridge for $10,000.

Genoveve Senoria Hines to Leroy J. Crawley, 1.10 AC Chase City District for $84,800.

Jared L. Icenhour to Raymond D. Long, 2 Parcels E. H. Potts & Sallie B. Potts Town of Chase City for $40,000.

Rhonda M. Inge to Roy Lee McCormick, Jr., 5.00AC Clarksville District for $22,500.

Lawrence David Ingham to William L. Martin, Lot 5 Block 12 Prestwould Subdivision Bluestone District for $100,000.

Thomas Richard Ingham, Jr. to William L. Martin, Lot 6 Block 12 Prestwould Subdivision Bluestone District for $100,000.

Scott A. Jackson to Carol A. Ward, Revocable Trust, Lot 76 1.06 AC ST Tammany Landing Lacrosse District for $175,000.

Patricia Morse Jarman to Dennis Bryan Clary, 0.264 AC South Hill District for $65,000.

Peter Joyce to Preston L. Bryant, Lot 7 1.52 AC Fox Crossing Palmer Springs District for $12,000.

John Juron, Sr to Gary R. Misco, Lot 74 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $24,900.

Edmund T. Kittleman to Anglalenea S. Warriner, Lot 9-13 Section D Block 5 Oak Hill Bluestone District for $6,500.

Lake Country SPCA to Michael R. Lyon, Lot 5 Section A Grace Stone Estates Town of Clarksville for $15,000.

Ila Michelle Leak to Lawrence David Papotnik, Jr., 0.77 AC Boydton District for $4,000.

Christie M. Martin to Wanda Mosley, LOt 5 Section 3 Town of Chase City for $2,100.

Gary C. McPeters to Robert Hawkins, Jr., Lots 1 & 2 Chase City District for $2,500.

Gary C. McPeters to Freddie L. Martin, Jr., Lots 11 & 12 Chase City District for $2,500.

Pamela J. Merrell to Antonio Patterson, Lot 9 Town of South Hill for $116,100.

David S. Mills to Juan Antonio Ramirez, Lots 66-68 Chase City District for $7,000.

Jesse S. Minter to Robert E. Raymond, Lots 6-G Lacrosse District for $16,000.

Joanne P. Morgan to William Clark Conner, 41.41 AC Clarksville District for $57,000.

Michael C. Neal to Sylvia T. Klansek, Lot 28 Rox Run Subdivision Lacrosse District for $6,000.

Charles D. Neblett to ABHA Properties LLC, LOt 7 Block C Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $17,000.

Kevin Lee Neils to Kimberly D. Santiago, Lot 21 Unit 5 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $310,000.

Shannon Aaron Newcomb to Whealton R. Austin, Parcel C 3.22 AC Chase City District for $75,000.

Sabrina L. Newton to Jackson G. Parker, Lots 39-44 Block A Town of Clarksville for $110,000.

Jeremy Dennis Nowell to Michael R. Knapp, Lot 43-C River Ridge Lacrosse District for $22,500.

Oakley Properties III, LLC to First Class Properties, LLC, Lots 27 & 28 Pinebrook Sub Town of South Hill for $305,000.

George R. Overbey to Bryant A. Puryear, 3.77 AC Clarksville District for $100,000.

Garnett Owens to Dawn Marie Link, Lot 73 Section 2 Champion Forest Shores Lacrosse District for $124,240.

Harrell Parker, Jr. Tr to Anthony Parker Caldwell, Jr. Tr, Lot 151 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $15,000.

Harrell Parker, Jr. Tr to Anthony Parker Caldwell, Jr. Tr, Lot 9 Clarksville Finishing Plant Town of Clarksville for $20,000.

Cynthia Pearce to Rachel Amidon, Lots 37-K, 38-K, 28-K River Ridge Lacrosse District for $171,000.

Marie T. Perkins to Hayley A. Compton, 3.50 AC Buckhorn District for $165,000.

Philip W. Price to Brandon J. Moye, Lot 13 Section A Long Branch Shores Lacrosse District for $575,000.

Wayne E. Randolph, Jr. to Hiram Shelton Reeder, Jr., Lot 14 R. 0.38 AC for $8,500.

Robert Wayne Reece, II to Elizabeth D. Kennedy, Lot 5-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $4,000.

Barbara M. Reese to Greenlight Investments LLC, 36.67 AC Chase City District for $75,000.

Rock Creek Holdings LLC to Mwevi I. Mwilima, Lot 61 Section B Buckhead Lacrosse District for $215,000.

Ruin Creek Properties, LLC to PB Capital, LLC, Parcels Town of South Hill for $325,000.

Alice F. Russell to Kathryn Partlow, Lot 77 Unit 7 Section D Clarksville District for $12,500.

Stuart B. Rutledge, Jr. to Infinity Kierrah M. McCargo, 2 AC Chase City District for $78,000.

Joseph Wayne Ryder to Ruben Morales, Lot 30 & 31 Lacrosse District for $156,000.

Betty L. Salamons, Tr to Katlyn K. Brashear, Lots 53-D & 54-D River Ridge Lacrosse District for $95,000.

Carl Leroy Sasser, Jr. To Patrick H. Sasser, Lot 25 Block B Town of South Hill for $153,000.

David C. Savopoulos to Mark Campbell, Lot 82-H River Ridge Lacrosse District for $9,000.

William L. Scott to Michelle R. Heath, Lots 62, 83 & 84 Town of Clarksville for $160,000.

Richard A. Seay to Vivian Seay Giles, Lot 6 Unit 10 Roanoke Point Clarksville District for $450,000.

Ann Louise See to Edmund O’Brien Murray, Lot 15 Prestwould II Subdivision Bluestone District for $50,000.

Faye H. Simmons to Donald Ray Blanton, Parcel 2 35.05 AC Lacrosse District for $17,000.

Renzo Dalton Sisk, III to Shawn Brian Munday, Lot 12 0.72 AC Portside Lacrosse District for $1,115,000.

Barry R. Slagel, Exor to McMichael Properties, LLC, Lots 58 & 59 Section 1 Kingswood Clarksville District for $32,000.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Anthony Jennings, Lots 126-127 Section A Thynedale Chase City District for $1,200.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Anthony Jennings, Lots 133-134 Block A Thynedale Chase City District for $1,700.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Charles Hunt, III, 4.1 AC Palmer Springs District for $11,100.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to David G. Ramirez, 0.306 AC Chase City District for $35,700.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to David G. Ramirez, 0.506 AC Chase City District for $3,500.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Ezekiel Perkins, Sr., 28.33 AC South Hill District for $54,250.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Joselpi Escalera, Lot 16 Section D Block 6 Bluestone District for $1,200.

Russel O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Joselpi Escalera, Lot 7 Block 4 Unit 3 Lakeview Subdivision Bluestone District for $850.

Edsel J. Smith, Jr. to Steven J. Neeland, 7.008 AC South Hill District for $150,000.

Johnson R. Smith to Takesha S. Hicks, Lot 13 Part of Parcel 1 Lacrosse District for $2,000.

Wesley R. Snuffer to James A. Andreas, Lots 17-21 Prestwould Subdivision Bluestone District for $215,000.

Claudia M. Snyder to Christopher R. Di Gregorio, Lot 50 Section A Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse District for $157,500.

Douglas L. Sobey to Jeremy Kirkland, Lot 74 Merrymount Palmer Springs District for $1,425,000.

Edward G. Songer to George K. Branch, Lots 266-270 Section C Boydton District for $35,000.

Surety Trustees LLC, Sub St to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Am, 1 AC Lacrosse District for $69,518.80.

Louise M. Tanner to Maureen L. Brown, Lot 14 Tract 4 H M Pettus Town of South Hill for $75,000.

Teas Enterprise Inc to Gaetani Enterprise, LLC, Parcel Town of Clarksville for $399,000.

Ronnie Randon Tedder, II to Fredi M. Rivera, 0.5102 AC Town of Clarksville for $167,000.

James Edward Terry to Cristobal Ayala Lugo, 0.764 AC Boydton District for $70,000.

Robert E. Tuite to Linda Piron Foster, Tr., Lot 81 Section B Great Creek Landing for $25,000.

William S. Vargo to Donald R. Boyter, Lots 128-131 Town of Clarksville for $8,000.

Karen Vltek to Steve Higkey, Lot 120-A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $13,000.

Richard K. Walker to American Timberland Homes Co, Town of South Hill for $77,000.

Waterscape Ventures LLC to Steven T. Rolander, Lot 32 Bluestone District for $230,000.

Waterscape Ventures LLC to McMichael Properties, LLC, Lot 4 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone District for $36,250.

Waterscape Ventures LLC to Philip Holznecht, Lots 48 & 49 Bluestone District for $354,000.

Waterscape Ventures LLC to Hirst Properties LLC, Lot 74 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone District for $32,500.

Ronald E. Wellington, Jr. to Chad R. Coley, 0.697 AC Palmer Springs District for $22,500.

Carol Hite Wells to Paul W. Mickelsen, 11.13 AC Buckhorn District for $50,000.

Alecia M. Wenner to Steve Higley, Lot No 33A River Ridge Lacrosse District for $10,000.

Ronald Ted West to Barbara W. Owen, Parcel B 21.53 AC Bluestone District for $69,000.

Travis W. Williams to William Daniel Aye, 0.54 AC Chase City District for $3,500.

Daniel C. Wilson to Nicholas Puinno, Parcel 2 6.19 AC Lacrosse District for $175,000.

Daniel Carson Wilson, Jr. to Kevin L. Broady, 2 Parcels Lacrosse District for $110,000.

Joshua M. Worley to Tonie Collins, Lot 94M Moose Village Lacrosse District for $2,500.

James Anderson Young, Jr. to Samuel Bugg, Lot 23 Town of Chase City for $8,000.