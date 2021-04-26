The Town of Chase City will be repairing a water line at the intersection of Highway 47 and 49 on North Main Street on Sunday, May 2, 2021 beginning at 7 AM. Water service will be interrupted until work is complete. Areas affected by this repair include Thynedale, Boyd Street and North Main Street. Other areas of Town may also be affected.
Most Popular
Articles
- VSP Investigating Fatal Crash in Mecklenburg County
- Mecklenburg County Deeds through March 2021
- Chase City ballpark receives facelift; paint job next
- Financial aid applications down across Southern Virginia; SVHEC, EOC planning Financial Aid Saturday event in response
- Virginia legalizes marijuana; decriminalization takes a backseat
- Virginia celebrates opening of 40th state park
- New rates introduced for drivers; new school facility stays on schedule
- Chase City water line repair, Sunday May 7
- Increasing Wage Facts
- Council will hear from public at budget hearing May 10
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.