Chase City offering facade improvement grants for property owners

The Town of Chase City is currently offering Facade Improvement Grants to provide aid and financial assistance for those looking to improve the facades of commercial properties in the town. Property owners are eligible to apply for grant funding.
The grants will cover a multitude of cosmetic improvements such as paint removal from bricks, window and door replacements, painting and canvas-style awnings. The following will also be included under the grants: repointing masonry; removing paint from brick surfaces through gentle methods such as chemical washing and scraping; repairing cornices, transoms, or other architectural items; the repair of existing windows and doors; window and door replacements; the removal of false facades and other inappropriate materials and design; painting; and canvas-style awnings (awning replacement may be eligible as stand-alone item if the existing total façade is in good condition).
Grants are to be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the funds are completely depleted. The maximum amount for grants this year will be $500.
Plans for the funds must be submitted to Town Manager Dusty Forbes before becoming eligible for the grant. Property owners must spend a minimum of $1,500 before becoming eligible for the $500 grant. Property owners must also present original receipts for materials and labor before grant funds are disbursed.
Applicants can find the grant application on the Town of Chase City’s website at https://www.chasecity.org/. The application is located under The Town tab in Downloads. Applicants/owners will be required to agree to maintain the property and improvements through the Facade Grant Improvement for a period of five years. If the applicant/owner fails to maintain their property, they will be responsible for reimbursing the Town for any grant monies awarded.