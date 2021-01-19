Harrison named president of Womack Publishing Company

Chad B. Harrison has been named president of Womack Publishing as of last week.
Harrison has previously served as the director of operations and marketing for the company, where he has spent 22 years.
Harrison is also the president-elect of the Virginia Press Association.
Harrison holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication from the University of Alabama. He got his start in media in the mid 1990s as a sports radio host and a play-by-play radio announcer for the Alabama Sports Network.
Harrison came to Womack Publishing Company in the late 1990s as a sports reporter at the Altavista Journal. He then went on to be sports editor at The Daily News in Eden, North Carolina. He returned to Womack Publishing in 2000 as the editor of the Altavista Journal. In 2002, he was promoted as regional director, and in 2004, he was named group publisher for central Virginia. He has been serving as director of operations and marketing since 2011.
He lives with his wife Laynie in Blairs. His son Joseph is a science teacher in Norfolk.
Womack Publishing Company, headquartered in Chatham, Virginia, is a privately held, family-owned media company of community newspapers and speciality publications.
It was founded in 1960 when Charles Womack Sr. purchased the Danville Commercial Appeal.
Womack Publishing owns The News Progress and 18 other newspapers in Virginia and North Carolina.