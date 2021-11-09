Youngkin promises investments in a better Virginia; Governor-elect plans to stimulate small businesses

The Commonwealth will see a Republican in the Governor’s seat for the first time since 2009 come January 15. Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin (R) cruised to the winner’s circle with half of the vote, and nearly 65,000 more votes than Former Governor McAuliffe (D). Liberation Party candidate Princess Blanding also received around 23,000 votes of support.
Following Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory, Winsome Sears (R) was elected Lieutenant Governor in a similarly tight race. Sears received approximately 51% of the vote while opponent Hala Ayala (D) took 49%.
Jason Miyares (R) beat incumbent Mark Herring (D) for the Attorney General’s seat in another 50/50 close race. Miyares received around 27,000 more votes than Mark Herring. Incumbent Herring has served Virginia as Attorney General since first assuming office in 2014.
Mecklenburg County characteristically voted red down the ballot. Youngkin trumped Former Governor McAuliffe 65.81 to 33.85 percent (7,922 to 4,075 total votes). Princess Blanding received a total of 37 votes of support from Mecklenburg, with 3 other votes going to Write-In candidates. Winsome Sears similarly beat opponent Hala Ayala 65.98 to 33.93 percent (7,902 to 4,064 total votes). Miyares beat out incumbent Herring with 65.38 to 34.57 percent (7,828 to 4,139 total votes. There were 6 total Write-Ins.
Delegate Tommy Wright was re-elected for his 11th consecutive term as State Delegate for the 61st District. Wright easily surpassed opponents Trudy Bell Berry and Joe Paschal with a total of 65.42% (7,826) of the vote. Bell Berry received less support this election than in 2019 netting only 31.80% (3,804) of the total vote. Paschal also received a mere 2.73% (326) total votes. There were 7 total Write-Ins.
Governor-Elect Youngkin met with current Virginia Governor Ralph Northam November 4 at the Governor’s mansion to pledge a smooth transition of power. Northam stated, “We look forward to Mr. Youngkin and his wife taking over and continuing on a lot of the good progress that we have made."
At this time, we’ll be taking a look at Youngkin’s campaign promises and what we hope to see from him in the future.
Glenn Youngkin publicized his “Day One Game Plan” at the beginning of his campaign. Youngkin states, “We have a lot we need to get done here in Virginia, and we need to start strong.”
Youngkin’s Day One Game Plan first states that the cost of living in Virginia is only continuing to rise, leading to more and more Virginians leaving the state to start lives and jobs elsewhere. To address the rising cost of living, Youngkin plans to eliminate Virginia’s Grocery Tax, suspend the recent gas tax hike, provide a $600 rebate for joint filers and $300 for individuals, and end runaway property taxes by requiring voter approval for tax increases. He also states intent to double the standard deduction and cut taxes on veteran retirement pay.
One of Youngkin’s biggest campaign promises was to restore Virginia’s Education Excellence, namely by reopening all schools to five-day weekly schedules, rebuilding dilapidated school buildings, raising teacher pay, and investing in special education. He also states that he intends to create at least 20 new charter schools in Virginia to offer parents more choice in their child’s education.
Youngkin believes that dangerous policies and failed leadership are to blame for Virginia’s rise in violent crime and murder rate. To combat this, he plans to fully fund law enforcement in the Commonwealth and protect qualified immunity.
Youngkin also believes that a key to a better Virginia is stimulating job growth. To jumpstart the economy, he plans to protect citizens from “forced unionization” and to reinvigorate small businesses by enacting a small business tax holiday and ending the tax on Rebuild VA and PPP loans.
Lastly, Youngkin wants the Virginia government to serve the Virginian people. He thinks the key to reviving our system is by fixing the DMV and Virginia Employment Commission. He states intent to conduct a statewide transparency audit to root out waste, fraud, and abuse, as well as restoring photo ID laws to make it easier to vote.