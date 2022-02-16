Sheriff's searching for info on deadly shooting at Chase Apartments

On January 12, Deputies responded to Chase Avenue Apartments in reference to shots fired.
When law enforcement arrived they were notified of a person that was unresponsive at 607 Chase Avenue Apartment E. The responding officers went into the apartment and found a black male lying in the floor unresponsive.
The officer noticed the male had multiple gunshots wounds. Officers and rescue members tried to resuscitate the male who was later identified as Samure Crayton. The officers and rescue preformed life saving measures but Crayton succumbed to his wounds.
There were no viable witnesses to the crime. Anyone with information reference this incident of any other crimes should call Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477. Caller could receive up 1,000 dollars for information leading up to an arrest.