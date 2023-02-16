Buffaloe wins Kyokushin Karate United States Championships in LA

Christian Buffaloe, Kyokushin Karate fighter & instructor at the Super Rhino Muay-Thai Gym in Clarksville, recently won 1st place in the Men's(Lightweight Division) of the Japan sponsored "Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships" in Los Angeles(Little Tokyo) on February 5th.
In the final match, Buffaloe faced strong Japanese fighter Kohtaroh Zushi in a very tough and technical fight. Buffaloe clearly won by Judge's decision driving his opponent off the mat several times with a strong punching attack. In addition, Christian Buffaloe won the "Best Technique" award for his performance, a high honor in a Kyokushin Karate tournament.
The "Kyokushin Karate USWC Championships" this year also served as a qualifying tournament for entry into the "13th Kyokushin Karate World Open Championships" in Tokyo, Japan in November. This tournament is bareknuckle full contact knockdown fighting with no rank or weight divisions.
By winning 1st place in the Los Angeles tournament, Christian Buffaloe is now entered into the "Kyokushin Karate World Open Championships" as a top competitor representing the USA. Only the best 200 fighters in the world ever qualify to fight in this elite event, that is only held once every 4 years.
Sensei Kenny Buffaloe, Christian Buffaloe's trainer & coach commented, "I am very proud of Christian and this great accomplishment. I trained him very hard to take full advantage of this rare opportunity that only a few fighters ever realize. He will be prepared to fight at his full ability at the World Championships in November".
Christian Buffaloe is very thankful and appreciative for all the help and support he has received. When he competes in these international championships, he not only fights for himself, but also for the USA and Virginia. Buffaloe hopes his accomplishments will inspire other area youth to work hard to also realize their dreams and aspirations. With hard work and effort, anything is possible. Christian Buffaloe teaches weekly Kyokushin Karate classes in Clarksville to share his knowledge and experience with area students. It is his way of giving back to the local community.
For more information on Kyokushin Karate and area training classes, call or text: (252) 589 - 4281.