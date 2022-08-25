Chase City town employees given paid parental leave

As was discussed at last month’s meeting, town employees do not currently have any parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Instead, town employees must use up their sick leave in the case of either scenario. This would leave employees without any sick leave in the event they fall ill.
It was proposed that the town adopt an amendment to the staff handbook that provides employees eight weeks of paid maternity leave following the birth of a child, two weeks of paid paternity leave following the birth of a child, and two weeks of paid paternal leave following the adoption of a child.
Last month, councilmen expressed concerns that employees may be able to exploit parental leave by using it synonymously as paid sick leave. However, it was explained that would not be possible as paid sick leave and parental leave are entirely different; parental leave can only be used after giving birth to or adopting a child. Employees cannot use their parental leave and stack it on top of their paid sick leave for more days off work. On the other hand, employees can choose to use paid sick leave after their parental leave runs out so that they have more time with their child.
Councilman B.J. Mull, who was absent at last month’s meeting, asked if the town’s employees could take an FMLA leave and if the proposed amendment was separate from that. Town Manager Dusty Forbes clarified that FMLA leave is unpaid, whereas this amendment will provide paid leave.
B.J. Mull put forth the motion to adopt this amendment. Councilwoman Michelle Wilson seconded. As Mayor Alden Fahringer was absent, Vice Mayor Bohannon requested a roll call, and all council members voted in favor of adopting this amendment.
The council also voted to revise the town’s water, sewer, and garbage service rates as they were illustrated in the FY23 Budget which was adopted in June. Those rates went into effect fully July 1st. Councilman Marshall Whitaker put forth the motion to update the Code of Ordinances, and Councilwoman Brenda Hatcher seconded.
The rates are as follows:
- Monthly consumption of water:
- 0-3,000 gallons…$27.60
- Next 10,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons…$6.40
- All over 13,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons…$6.27
- All over 125,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons…$5.63
- Charges for sewer escrow based on monthly water consumption:
- 0-3,000 gallons…$6.50
- Next 10,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons…$2.16
- All over 13,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons…$1.58
- All over 125,000 gallons, per 1,000 gallons: 0.94
- Garbage collection service:
- Residences, including apartments with kitchens, two collections, weekly: $13.00 per month
A majority of the council abstained from voting for a more drastic rate increase on the use of the Pavilion and its grounds.
The Town currently charges a $50 deposit for the Pavilion shelter and grounds use. If the shelter and grounds are kept in good condition and no electricity is used, all $50 is returned to the renter. If electricity is used, $25 is kept by the town and only $25 is returned.
To make up for revenue the town was losing because of the low rate, Town Manager Dusty Forbes proposed an increase that would raise the over rental price of the Pavilion Shelter to $200. Of the $200, $50 would be refunded as long as the Pavilion is left clean. There would also be another $200 deposit for the use of the Pavilion grounds and new dance pad; as with the shelter charge, $50 would be returned if the grounds are left clean.
Several council members questioned the increase.
“So we’re currently charging $50 to use the Pavilion. As long as it’s left clean, we keep 25 and they get 25 back. I guess I’m just asking why are we increasing? Why do we want to increase?” Mull asked.
Dusty explained that the town needs to increase the revenue made from renting the Pavilion due to all of the work that goes into maintaining it. “Because it costs to have town employees out there putting the fence up, putting trash cans out there, maintaining the lawn. You know, it’s a cost to everything that we do.”
He continued, “Part of the problem is if we keep giving stuff away, it’s the expectation everybody has. We continue to give everything away. We can’t keep doing that; we have to have some fees associated with using Chase City property.”
The increase would cost $400 up front, but as long as the property is left in good condition renters would have $100 returned, costing a total of $300.
Brenda Hatcher motioned to approve the rate change, and Marshall Whitaker seconded. However, B. J. Mull, Pauline Keeton, and Michelle Wilson all abstained from voting. As Mayor Fahringer was absent from the meeting, Vice Mayor James Bohannon could not vote unless in the event of a tie. Since a majority of the council abstained from voting, the motion was denied.
Following this, the council reviewed a similar cemetery pricing change.
Currently, a lot in the cemetery costs $500; weekday grave opening/closing is $450, weekend opening/closing is $550, weekday cremation opening/closing is $175, and weekend cremation opening/closing is $225.
The new proposed pricing would be as follows: lots for $750, weekday grave openings for $525, weekend grave openings for $625, weekday cremation openings for $225, and weekend cremation openings for $275.
Dusty Forbes shared that he had consulted the pricing of all the surrounding municipalities before coming up with the newly proposed ones; Chase City’s current pricing comes in far lower. He said that South Boston’s pricing begins at $750 and goes up to $1,500; South Hill’s starts at $800 and goes up; Crestview’s begins at $1,400 and goes up; and Clarksville’s begins at $1,000 and only goes up.
He later clarified that this new pricing only affects new purchases. If someone has already purchased a lot, it will stay the same price.
Michelle Wilson motioned to approve the price change, and Pauline Keeton seconded the motion. B. J. Mull was the lone nay vote.
In other business, the council declared its support for an anticipated multi-family housing project by Two-W, LLC. The project will be located on Highway 92 near Chase City’s town limits.
They also approved the appropriation of $65,000 in FEMA funds to purchase a tractor for the town’s Public Works department.