Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital Welcomes New Vice President

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital has named Nicole Dockery, MSN, MBA, NE-BC as the Vice President, Chief Nursing Officer. Dockery has been a part of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital for 12 years and most recently held the position of Director, Patient Care Services. She is originally from the Danville/Pittsylvania County community.
“I began my nursing career at Halifax Regional Hospital in 2009 as an ICU nurse and in 2012 began to focus on healthcare leadership. I earned both my BSN and MSN from Old Dominion University and most recently earned an MBA in Healthcare Administration from Western Governors University. I hold a Nurse Executive board certification through the American Nurses Credentialing Center and serve as a board member for the Virginia Organization of Nurse Executives and Leaders. Additionally, I serve on the Committee for Honorary Awards for the American Nurses Association”, says Dockery.
Outside of her impressive professional accomplishments, Dockery enjoys traveling and spending time with family.
Being from this region and having worked in our community for the past 12 years, Dockery understands the needs of those we serve and what an honor it is meet those needs.
“I came to this community as a brand new nurse, not knowing anyone. This community and the hospital have given me so many opportunities over the years. It is an honor and privilege to be able to give back and continue to support nursing and healthcare in our region,” says Dockery.
Ultimately, Dockery hopes that her new role will further her personal and professional goals of providing excellent, high-quality patient care to those who need it most.
Dockery tells us, “My focus will continue to be on providing high quality nursing care to our patients as well as finding new and innovative ways to support our nursing team as we are navigating through a healthcare landscape that has completely changed over the last 2 years.”
“Nicole brings a tremendous amount of talent and expertise to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. We are fortunate to have had her as a part of her team over the years and look forward to the growth and development she will gain in this new role,” says Brian Zwoyer, President, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.
