Wright Announces New Legislative Assistant

Delegate Tommy Wright today announced that Tammy Mulchi will be leaving her position as his Legislative Assistant. Tammy has served as the Legislative Assistant to Delegate Wright since late 2019. She will be focusing full time on her career as a licensed Realtor® with Coldwell Banker Advantage in Clarksville, Virginia, as well as being a wife, mother and grandmother to five.
Joining Delegate Wright’s team to serve as his new Legislative Assistant is Kade Gravitt of Boydton, Virginia. Kade is a lifelong resident of Southside Virginia and the son of tobacco farmers dating back over 150 years. He is an alumnus of Bluestone High School and Radford University. His knowledge and love of the 61st District and his dedication and love for Southside Virginia will serve this position well.
Delegate Wright stated that “while Tammy’s departure is very bittersweet for me and my family, I am looking forward to this new chapter and believe Kade will do a great job as he takes over his service to the people of the district.
As always, Delegate Thomas Wright values the feedback of those he represents. You can reach me at deltwright@house.virginia.gov, 434-696-3061 or in Richmond beginning January, 2022 at 804.698.1061.