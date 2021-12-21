Town approves SHVFD stipend

The Town of South Hill pays an annual contribution for emergency call responses to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department. The department in turn pays its members $10.00 per call for responses. The payment to the members is based on individual call responses from December 1 through November 30 of each year. Usually members receive this payment in early December.
As part of the Town’s 2021/2022 fiscal year budget, the SHVFD requested, and Council approved, funding a $98,000 contribution for responding to fire calls.
On December 1, a request from Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Vaughan for a contribution of $140,310 was submitted. Since the call response volume was higher this year, $42,310 would have to be appropriated from additional funds to make up the cost.
In 2021 the SHVFD responded to 926 calls, an increase of 52.3 percent over the five-year average and an increase of 50.57 percent over 2020. While there are various reasons for the significant increase, it appears calls were up dramatically in February due to ice storm responses.
“As this amount is substantially above the approved budget, is not an emergency expenditure, and cannot be absorbed by the total Fire Department budget, Council must appropriate the additional funds so that the volunteer members can be fully paid for all calls to which they responded.”
Councilman Joseph Taylor asked if it was known how many of the calls that the SHVFD received were within the Town limits. Callis said that he did not have that information.
Councilman Ben Taylor suggested that the SHFVD keep Council informed of any possible overages beforehand.
“If we knew this in October, we could have appropriated the money in October for November and we would have had the money in early December.”
Taylor agreed that our South Hill Volunteers needed to be paid for the work that they do, but again suggested letting Council know ahead of time so that there are no delays in getting the payments to the volunteers in early December.
“We are going to appropriate the money, we want to pay the money, that’s not the issue. We just need to know so it does not put us in this situation,” said Taylor.
With a majority of the volunteers in the audience, Fire Chief Vaughn took the time to thank the Council for their support and wish them a “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”.
William Lewis attempted to speak to Council from the audience during the discussion. Mayor Marion instructed the gentleman to the come up to the microphone. As he did, Councilman Ben Taylor, Callis, and other members of Council reminded Marion that the floor was not open for public discussion and that to let the gentleman speak was out of order.
Once back in his seat, Lewis stated that he agreed with Councilman Moss, “it should go to the Fire Committee”.
Taylor again pointed out that the gentleman was out of order and asked the Mayor to intervene.
“Ben don’t get me started,” said the audience member. “I can go back tot he night that you were out of order when Earl Horne was speaking. I’m going to cut my mouth off now but I will see you.”
President of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce, Teri Walker, recapped the recent
Hometown Christmas event and thanked the Council and Town staff for their support and help putting it together.
“It was just an all around good time the whole weekend,” said Walker.
Speaking on her own behalf, Walker stated that she has been involved in many events over the years and has noticed the “participation or lack thereof of our Council members”.
“I have to say that I am disappointed not seeing Council members at events, especially the biggest event of the year. Yes the Chamber may put them on but they represent South Hill; the same people you all represent.
Walker said that when the LOVE sign was unveiled at the Chamber several members of Council were present, but what sadden her was that an unnamed member of Council parked near the sign five minutes after the unveiling and went into Town Hall but did not attend the event.
Bleachers were set up at the parade on Sunday for Council members but, according to Walker, only one member of Council was in attendance as a spectator. Walker did point out the Councilman Moss and Councilman Honeycutt were involved in the parade and that Councilman Graham was seen at the tree lighting on Friday night.
“I know COVID is a concern but even standing showing support goes a long way.” She continued, “I feel like every week or so something negative is going on but when we have these positive things going on in South Hill we do not see you. People want to see you out and about supporting events and businesses, not just at Council meetings.”
Lillie Feggins- Boone added that she was at the tree lighting and the parade and commended Councilman Moss on a job well done as the parade MC.
The Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corporation (MBC) holds an easement on Town property along Tunstall Road at the Highway 138 intersection. There is a node located that is critical to providing broadband service to our area. The Town’s 500,000 gallon elevated water tank is located nearby.
“As several technology efforts advance in our region, MBC is requesting an additional easement for construction of a second node at the Tunstall Road site that will expand capacity and enhance delivery of broadband services.”
During the Microsoft evaluation of Hillcrest Industrial Park as a data center site, .51 acres along Tunstall Road that was deeded to the Town of South Hill several years ago by the Industrial Development Authority was not captured in a title search. The .51 acres is part of a 1.13-acre tract on which the Town’s 500,000-gallon Hillcrest water tank and the MBC broadband node are located.
Microsoft has requested the Town transfer ownership of the property to them. Microsoft believed the .51 acres was included in the Hillcrest land purchased from the IDA and needs this land for the data center project. Without this land there will be significant impacts on the construction schedule. As of now project design is complete, permitting is underway, construction bids are in, and Microsoft is very close to awarding the project for construction.
Microsoft hopes to avoid delays associated with a redesign that would require plans to be significantly revised and routed back through the permit review and bidding processes.
“We have reviewed and discussed the Microsoft request with B&B Consultants, Mecklenburg County, and MBC, all of whom agree that transferring the .51 acres to Microsoft will not be an issue for the operations of any organization, including the additional easement requested by MBC for construction of an additional broadband node,” said Callis.