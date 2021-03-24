22 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury in March

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 22 individuals in March. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Tray Fletcher of Brodnax is charged with felony malicious wounding and abduction by force.
Steven Dawson of Bel Air, MD is charged with felony distribution and possession of marijuana and one count of eluding law enforcement.
Justin Lennon, Jr. of Sparrows Point, MD is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Anthony Black of Saxe is charged with two counts of grand larceny and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lauren Capps of Boydton is charged with shoplifting having been previously convicted more than twice.
Ira Talley of Bracey is charged with shoplifting having been previously convicted more than twice.
Hailey Hicks of Bracey is charged with felony credit card fraud.
Braxton Glover of Washington, DC is charged with felony eluding law enforcement.
Quang Nguyen of Hampton is charged with felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
Michael Timmons of Drakes Branch is charged with petit larceny and entering a dwelling to commit assault and battery.
Amarai Brown of Bracey is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Dwayne Shell of Kenbridge is charged with felony driving under the influence.
Quamane Hicks of Chase City is charged with feloniously assaulting a Chase City Police Officer.
Isaac Davis, Jr. of Chase City is charged with a felony indecent act with a child by the parent or guardian.
Crystal Lee Hudson of Clarksville is charged with felony assault and battery on a family or household member having been previously convicted more than twice.
Christopher Moore of Chase City is charged with feloniously obtaining a credit card number and credit card forgery.
Michael Williams of Chase City is charged with feloniously displaying a firearm in commission of a robbery and robbery of a business with a gun.
Christopher Whitmore of Norlina is charged with two counts of felony shoplifting having been previously convicted more than twice.
Samantha Poole of Nashville, NC is charged with two counts of felony shoplifting having been previously convicted more than twice.
Kevin Haskins of South Hill is charged with feloniously intentionally destroying or defacing without the intent to steal from the Town of South Hill /The South Hill Police Department.
Garret Oliver of Chase City is charged with a DWI having been previously convicted more than twice, driving without a license, refusing to take a breathalyzer exam, and driving after forfeiting a license.
Ursula Harrison of LaCrosse is charged with 20 counts of forgery/uttering and 20 felony counts of other forgery/ employ as true.