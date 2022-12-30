School Board remembers Richey

The meeting opened with Chairman Gavin Honeycutt asking his fellow board members, staff, and guests to remember keep the families and friends of School Board member Brent Richey and Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Glanzy Spain. Both passed after short battles with illnesses.
He later asked for prayers for Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, who was tragically hit by a truck in late December.
“Brent didn’t like a lot of confrontation. He believed in seeing the best in people and treating people the best. He wanted to try to find a solution to any problem. He represented his district well and we are really going to miss him,” said Honeycutt.
Richey’s wife, Kim, and his three children Luke, a sophomore at Harvard University, and MCHS students Rachel and Libby were presented with a proclamation honoring Brent and his service to the students of Mecklenburg County from Honeycutt, Paul Nichols, and the rest of the Board.
Wanda Bailey teared up as she said that she was going to miss Richey calling him her “partner in crime”.
“He always had something for me whether it was quail eggs or chicken eggs or radish relish. Yes there is such a thing and I have to say that I haven’t tried it yet but it’s still in my pantry.”
Bailey continued, “I had the opportunity to travel with him on a couple of his ‘rocket trips’ and they were an adventure always. He loved his family, his loved his students, he loved teaching, and he loved serving. He was a great guy.”
Newly elected member Matt Dunn said that he looked forward to serving the students of the county and gave full credit to Brent Richey for his decision to run for the school board. “I will do my best to represent Brent at all times.”
Ricky Allgood called Richey a “good buddy” and said he had the most “warped sense of humor”, other than his. He laughed saying, “I love people who have sick minds. We got a long well and he will be missed.”
Lindell Palmer said that his heart goes out to the families of Richey and Spain because they “represented the county well”.
Glenn Edwards expressed his respect for Richey calling him a solid citizen and member of the board. He recalled the last conversation that he had with Richey saying that Richey told him that he could tell that they didn’t always agree but that he respected Edwards.
Doris Garner pointed out that herself and Richey did not agree all the time but on occasion, Richey would come around to her point of view and her to his. “He definitely loved teaching, he loved his family, and he loved being on the Board so we will miss him. One thing that he worked hard for was the new high school.”
The board will interview and select an interim trustee to fill the vacancy in ED-6 at a special called meeting on Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Residents of ED-6 who are qualified to hold a seat on the School Board must submit their letter of interest to Board Clerk Paula Giammatteo at pgiammatteo@mcpsweb.org or by mailing them to School Board Clerk, Paula Giammatteo, 175 Mayfield Drive, Boydton, VA 23917. Letters of Interest are due by Tuesday, Jan. 3.