Abandoned watercraft notice in Boydton

Notice is hereby given that the following watercraft has been abandoned for more than 60 DAYS on the property of Walker Harris, 1200 block of Alexander Ferry Road, Boydton, VA 23917. 919-291-2715.
Description of watercraft
Make: unknown. Length 16 feet. Year: Unknown. Color: tan. No identifying numbers.
Application for Watercraft Registration / Title will be made in accordance with Section 29.1-733.25 of the Code of Virginia if this watercraft is not claimed and removed within 30 days of first publication of this notice. Please contact the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries with questions.
