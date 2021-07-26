Weekend crash ends in fatality

Virginia State Police Trooper J.J. Kempo is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred July 24 at 5:37 p.m. on Route 723, less than a mile south of Route 747/Hill Top Road.
A 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Route 723/Shiney Rock Road. As the motorcycle entered a curve, it ran off the right side of the road and struck some debris. The motorcycle then overturned and ejected both occupants.
The driver, Scott A. Dolgner, 54, of Raleigh, N.C., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The passenger, Christina F. Dolgner, 57, of Raleigh, N.C., was transported to Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., where she succumbed to her injuries.
Both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets.
The crash remains under investigation.