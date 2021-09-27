Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists Virginia Forestry Hike

Thursday, September 16th, the Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists hosted a guided walk-and-talk along the Tobacco Heritage Trail featuring Dean Cumbia, Director of Forest Resource Management with the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF). Mr. Cumbia has a long history in forestry, having joined the VDOF in 1985. He oversees rural forestry and private landowner assistance programs including management, planning, and reforestation. During this program, Mr. Cumbia’s focused on the history and resiliency of Virginia’s forests. Forestry is Virginia’s third leading industry, generating more than $21 billion each year, so it’s importance to the economy is clear. In addition, Mr. Cumbia explained that how forests protect watersheds and store large amounts of carbon, as well as provide habitat for wildlife.
Mr. Cumbia said that September marks the 50th anniversary of the highly successful “Virginia Reforestation of Timberlands Program” which provides pine reforestation assistance to landowners. Eighty percent of Virginia’s forests are privately owned. He discussed the importance of balancing economic viability of forestry (commercial timber), sustainability, and environmental protection. While the Timberlands Program addresses sustainable pine tree harvesting (there 5 pine species in Southside Virginia), VDOF is now developing a “Hardwood Forest Habitat Initiative,” which focuses on improving practices to increase natural regeneration of desirable young hardwood trees, such as oak.
In addition to learning about forestry practices, participants learned about some of the common trees found along the Tobacco Heritage Trail, as well as some of the invasive plants and animals that threaten forest resources. Mr. Cumbia discussed forest succession, and he pointed out that the Southern Piedmont is a unique “crossroads,” being in the middle of the ecological regions. For example, in our region we find trees like the Sugar Maple that are typically more Northern, and Longleaf Pine which is more predominant in Southeastern Virginia. Our Southern Piedmont region supports wide diversity of tree species.
In addition to his role as forester, Mr. Cumbia serves as a Virginia Master Naturalist Executive Committee member. He emphasized the important role Master Naturalists play in education and stewardship of Virginia’s forests. For information about how to join the Southern Piedmont Master Naturalists and become a certified Master Naturalist, email southside.naturalists@gmail.com for information or phone Becky at (434) 262-1987..