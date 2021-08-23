CMH Foundation Appreciates Sheri Sparkman’s Leadership as Chair of the Board

For the past two years, Sheri Sparkman has led the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation board as chairperson. She has been an active board member since 2015. The CMH Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization that was formed to build continuing support for VCU Health CMH through philanthropy, stewardship, and community education. Its volunteer board of directors and staff oversee the fundraising efforts of the hospital to ensure that its important mission is fulfilled. One hundred percent of all donations go to the Foundation and stay in VCU Health CMH’s service area.
The board meets quarterly and in August, Sheri will step down as chair but remain on the board.
“Sheri has been a phenomenal leader and we have achieved much during her tenure,” said Ken Kurz, Director of Marketing and Development at VCU Health CMH.
The donors raised money to fund Dogs on Call, a pet therapy program to be launched after VCU Health CMH visitation opens back up completely, and volunteers are allowed back in full. Many donors have completed their pledges from the 2016-17 Health Care For Life capital campaign, according to Ken.
“COVID not only took a lot out of our staff, but our Foundation saw a major decline in donations without most of the annual fundraising events in 2020-21, said Ken. “We have a lot of catching up to do, and Sheri has set us up for success in getting back on track. The Foundation board has been phenomenal in supporting not just the hospital and foundation, but the staff. They have done whatever we have asked of them during this truly difficult year of COVID.”
“It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve as CMH Foundation chair,” Sheri said. “I look forward to continuing to serve on the board with our superb board members. We cannot thank our donors enough for their support of VCU Health CMH. The hospital continues to grow and offer the best of health care for our surrounding area with strong donor support. During this past challenging year for us all, our Foundation and Marketing Department did a fabulous job of keeping everyone informed of current happenings at our facility. Kudos to all our medical and supporting staff here. Our Foundation board members were kept abreast of these happenings and shared all with the public too. We so look forward to getting back to our active donor events and providing more outreach to our community.”
“Our hospital is the anchor of our community, and we should all be so proud and fortunate to have this facility, Sheri said. “There are exciting, growing times ahead for our hospital and our town!”