Annual Cops and Kids Program provides for 40 kids this Christmas

Law Enforcement and Correctional Officers from Mecklenburg and Brunswick Counties met Saturday morning to shop for 40 kids in need this Christmas.
The late Ronnie Edmonds, who spent many years with the South Hill Police Department, started the Cops and Kids Program in the 90’s. Since then the program has continued to grow and is done in his memory every year.
Fraternal Order of Police representatives and officers met at 8 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot. Each officer was assigned a child to shop for based on a wish list provided. Each child over the age of 5 was allowed $150 and kids less than 5 years old were allowed $100. After shopping, officers were directed to Food Lion where they picked up a “grocery bag” full of food and necessities for each child in the program. They were also given a gift certificate to Subway.