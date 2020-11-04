Multiple injuries and one death in South Hill shooting

On Sunday, November 1 at approximately 1:56 a.m., the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 911 center of a shooting that occurred at 18684 Highway One in South Hill just north of Love’s Travel Stop.
Deputies arrived on scene to find a male victim lying behind a vehicle having suffered life-threatening trauma from a gunshot wound. Rescue EMS arrived on scene and the victim was transported to VCU Health CMH Hospital in South Hill, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigative Division arrived on scene and immediately began conducted their investigation and collecting evidence.
Later in the night, Deputies learned that six additional gunshot victims had been admitted to VCU in South Hill.
This is an active investigation and anyone who may have information that could help is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-738-6171. You may also call Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers toll free at 1-877-676-8477. Any individual reporting information through the crime solvers hotline will remain anonymous and could bring a reward of up to $1000.
There has been no report from investigators about a connection to other recent gun related crimes in the area.
On Friday, October 23 at approximately 7:26 p.m., the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a person being shot on Phillips Road, just off of number one in South Hill. The victim, Ihssan Thomas, a 32 year old male, was found deceased at the time of the deputies arrival.
This incident is currently being investigated as a homicide. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Chris Whittemore at 434-738-6171.
On Sunday, October 18 at approximately 1:30 a.m. the South Hill Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on Goodes Ferry Road in South Hill. A source says that 37 bullets were fired into the residence and a parked vehicle.
According to the South Hill Police Chief, Stuart Bowen, an arrest has been made in this case but the investigation is still ongoing at this time. If you have information on this event please contact Detective Carrie Watters at 434-447-3104. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward may call Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 1-877-676-8477. The department is also asking residents in the area with home security camera systems to review the footage for any vehicles passing through at this time.
Early Saturday, October 31 morning at 1 a.m., the Chase City Police Department received a report of shots being fired at 602 Virginia Avenue. Officers responded to the area but could find no evidence of a shooting. Later in the day the department received a call from a local woman saying that there were multiple bullet holes in her vehicle. There were no injuries reported in this incident.
More recently on Monday, November 2, there were reports that shots had been fired into a home on Clover Road in South Hill. Investigators are currently conducting interviews and gathering evidence. There were no injuries reported in this incident.