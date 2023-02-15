Supes review Alternative Education Program rebrand

Continuing from where the planning commission left off two weeks prior, the Board of Supervisors held the public hearing for the amendment to zoning ordinance article 20.5 Solar Facilities which would limit the time frame a utility scale solar facility has before they are able to reapply for another review.
As Robert Hendrick explained at the Planning Commission’s meeting, up until now, “we did not have anything in article 20 pertaining to denials of the Comp Plan Review. They could automatically come back the next day and refile. So now if the application is turned down by the board, they have to wait 12 months to reapply.”
Upon a recommendation by Attorney Russell Slayton, the board voted to defer action until next month’s meeting. Slayton stated that he received information Friday which he needs to share with the Board before moving forward in the process. The Supes acted accordingly with the subsequent amendment to article 1-60 Comprehensive Plan.
Mecklenburg County’s School Board acquired two R-A large parcels of land where the consolidated school sits as well as some adjoining parcels to compliment the large parcel. During the process, Mecklenburg County acquired three very small parcels during the early stages of the project, one 0.18 of an acre, another 0.18 of an acre, and one 0.05 of an acre. These properties adjoin both the consolidated school and the road.
Slayton explained that these properties are of value to the School Board, but not to the county. As such, it has been proposed that the county donates these parcels of property to the School Board. Board member Claudia Lundy made the motion to adopt the resolution. The motion carried.
Sergeant Jamie King, Suzanna Harris & Christine Pennington have put together a new proposed alternative education program for MCPS called The Legacy Institute. Superintendent Paul Nichols supports the program, and says that MCPS is looking to rebrand its alternative education program and divorce it from its previously negative connotation. This new program is not just “for discipline,” but rather to help empower students to make positive life choices and changes which will transform their lives as well as the community around them.
Following a large “disturbance” last year, local judges approved a plan of action produced by the Sheriff’s Office which placed Sgt. King alongside seven of the young men involved in the incident to provide 100 hours of service to the community. King said that out of the seven, five were very successful in the program.
At the beginning of this school year, there was another disturbance which involved several students. King said he is in his second program now where they are serving at the Blue Horse Rescue on Route 49 in Chase City. So far, they’ve satisfied 32 hours of 150. He says that the young men are giving great effort and are responding to the program’s intent. However, he warns that if school’s stop paying attention to students like these young men in alternative education program, that is when they relapse into making wrong turns.
King spoke to Superintendent Nichols last year about revitalizing the alternative education program to offer an actual school rather than just a program, and Nichols put him in contact with Harris and Pennington who had the same interest.
Harris and Pennington already had an idea for the Legacy Institute in the works and were looking for partnerships to aid the program. They have been successful and teamed up with both King and the Sheriff’s Offices well as the Sheriff’s Department, Social Services, the Juvenile Courts, Southside Behavioral Health, Blue Horse Rescue, the local Trauma Informed Care Network, and MCPS.
Nichols stated that while MCPS has had the alternative education program for years now, it has only ever been geared towards discipline up to this point. He wants that to change with this new program, because, “I can tell you after COVID—not only in Mecklenburg County but across the nation—students are coming in with many more anxieties, many more trauma situations in their homes, fears that lead to outbursts in schools. It doesn’t just happen in public schools, it’s happening all over everywhere.” ALPs are now needed for more than just disciplining behavioral problems.
The new program will focus on students individually to provide them with the resources they need such as counseling, discipline, social and emotional support, and even mental health support.
Nichols shared that at any given time MCPS has about 25 students in the program. The amount of time students are in the ALP is determined on a student-to-student basis. Some students may only be there for a week or two, and some may be in there for months before they are able to go back into a regular school program.
Rebranding and revamping the alternative education program comes with a price tag of $890,000. Currently, MCPS puts aside $200,000 a year for ALP. The group is looking to double capacity to care for 50 students at any given time next year, which has contributed to the price tag. Additionally, ALP’s goal for the 2023-204 year is to be housed in a freestanding facility rather than inside of the middle school side of the complex. Pennington stated that they aren’t exactly welcome there and have received a lot of negative feedback from staff and the community.