Halifax Sheriff’s Office arrest three dozen in operation ‘Not in Our Back Yard’

Chase City man apprehended
The Halifax County’s Sheriff’s Office launched operation ‘Not in Our Back Yard’ on February 17 through the weekend of February 20.
Officers managed to arrest a total of 24 original individuals on outstanding drug charges, and another 10 suspects on outstanding warrants.
The following agencies participated in and aided in the execution of this operation: Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic and Gang Task Force, Virginia State Police, South Boston Police Department, Halifax Police Department, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, and of course the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic & Gang Task Force consists of members from the Virginia State Police, South Boston PD, and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers seized suspected Schedule II drug methamphetamine, and suspected Schedule I drug heroin. Officers stated that additional arrests and charges would be forthcoming.
The original 34 arrest made between February 17-20 are as follows:
Drug arrests
- Jason Lloyd, 44 of South Boston charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- James Green, 51 of South Boston – one count of distribution of methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent
- Raine Propst, 25 of South Boston – one count of distribution of methamphetamine
- Laura Fears, 31 of Halifax – one count of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, one count of distribution of a schedule III and two counts of distribution of a schedule IV
- Kelly Lloyd, 43 of South Boston – one count of possession of Fentanyl
- Christopher Duffer, 43 of Nathalie – one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine
- Paul Mabe Jr., 52 of Halifax – one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine
- Jaquan Pannell, 22 of Nathalie – one count of distribution of MDMA
- Cynthia Cole, 55 of Alton – one count of possession of methamphetamine
- Jane Powell, 48 of South Boston – one count of possession of a schedule I/II
- Robert Jackson, 31 of South Boston – one count of possession of a schedule I/II
- John Holcombe, 39 of Nathalie – one count of possession of a schedule I/II
- Christina Nicole Baker, 33 of Nathalie – one count of possession of a schedule I/II
- Joe Allred Jr., 56 of Scottsburg – one count of distribution of fentanyl
- Maurice Dance Jr., 22 of South Boston – one count of possession of a schedule I/II
- David Weadon, 35 of Alton – one count each of possession of a schedule I/II, probation violation (felony) and misdemeanor eluding
- Brad Tuggle, 45 of Nathalie – one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and felony child neglect and two counts of contempt of court
- Clinton Dennis, 40 of South Boston – one count of possession of heroin and one count of driving after license had been revoked
- Lester Nicole Moorefield, 48 of South Boston – one count of possession of schedule I/II
- Amanda Hall, 39 of Vernon Hill – one count each of possession of schedule I/II, capias and obtaining money by false pretenses
- Jeffrey Farmer, 35 of Halifax – one count of possession of schedule I/II
- Jonathan Andrade, 35 of South Boston – one count of possession of schedule I/II
- Monroe White, 43 of South Boston – one count of possession of schedule I/II
- Amber Hubbard, 30 of Halifax – four counts of distributing cocaine, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of fail to appear
Additional arrests
- Autumn Spisak, 45 of Virginia Beach – one count of probation violation (felony)
- Trevor Wright, 21 of Naruna – one count of probation violation (felony)
- Quaheim Chandler, 23 of South Boston – two counts of contempt of court
- Michael Freeman, 47 of Danville – one count of contempt of court
- Ashley Watts, 24 of Halifax – one count of driving under the influence of narcotics
- Jerrell Woods, 35 of Ringgold – one count each of possession of a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm
- Michael Green, 29 of South Boston – one count each of assault and battery and destruction of property
- Mindy Watts, 33 of South Boston – one count of probation violation (felony)
- Dayshawn Wells, 25 of South Boston – one count of probation violation (felony)
- Lionel Best, 44 of Alton – one count of fugitive from justice (NC)
Later on Wednesday, February 23 officer deputies arrested both Justin Price of Chase City and Steven Liles of South Boston.
Price was charged with one count of distribution of a Schedule I/II controlled substance and one count of distribution of an imitation Schedule I/II controlled substance. Liles was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance and one count of possession of paraphernalia.
South Boston Police Chief Bryan Young stated, “Methamphetamine, heroin and other illegal narcotics are having a significantly negative impact on our community as a whole. Our regional law enforcement partners are committed to working with our residents and community partners to reduce the amount of harmful illegal drugs coming into our neighborhoods. We owe it to our children to do all we can to ensure they have the opportunities to succeed without having to worry about addiction and their loved ones’ dependence on these harmful drugs.” He continued, “we hope this operation plays a small role in that effort.”
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office hopes that this operation with help to prevent further drug overdoses and addictions in the Halifax and surrounding communities. Hopefully, it will also help deter those using and selling drugs from continuing to do so when they see drug dealers going to jail.