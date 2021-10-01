Southside Virginia Bottle Collectors’ Fair set Nov. 6

For only the second time, antique bottle collectors will be able to buy, sell, trade and display antique and vintage bottles, glassware and more at the South Boston — Halifax County Museum of Fine Arts and History.
The Southside Virginia Bottle Collectors’ Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, featuring antique and vintage bottles, glassware, crystal, china, porcelain, jugs, crocks and other relics.
This Bottle Collectors’ Fair is a collaborative effort of local bottle collectors and members of the Richmond Area Bottle Collectors’ Association among many of the vendors from the Commonwealth of Virginia. The collectors will be exhibiting and trading bottles ranging from the early colonial period until modern day. Many local bottles also will be on display during this museum fundraising event.
Exhibitors will set up from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and exhibitors and dealers only will be allowed in the museum from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, prior to the event opening to the public at 10 a.m.
Admission will be $5 per person, and children under 12 will be admitted free with parent. All proceeds will benefit the museum.
Currently the museum is seeking exhibitors and vendors to participate in the Bottle Collectors’ Fair. The event is limited to 14 8-foot tables on a first come, first serve basis. The cost is $30 per table with a maximum of three badges, and vendors and exhibitors are asked to stay the entirety of the show. Vendors also are responsible for their own table during the show.
For more information, interested exhibitors and vendors are urged to call Paul Smith at 572-9200 or 724-986-6416 or send an email to info@sbhcmuseum.org.
Checks may be made payable to SBHCM and must be mailed to P.O. Box 383, South Boston, VA 24592 no later than Oct. 29.