Open House Announcement: RC DEVCO LLC is proposing to construct the New Hope Agrisolar Facility on approximately 45 acres in the Buckhorn District of Mecklenburg County. The project will consist of a dual-use, farming and solar photovoltaic facility with a capacity of up to 4.99 MWac. It is located north and east of Hanford Road/695 and south of New Hope Road/696 on Parcel Number 067000-A-015. RC DEVCO will host a public meeting to provide information about the project at 3pm on April 7th at the Butler Memorial Library, 515 N Marshall Street, Chase City, VA 23924.