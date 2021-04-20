Keep Virginia Beautiful Promotes Earth Day Action

Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB) recently published an expanded calendar of Earth Day events and is encouraging participation from communities across Virginia.
“KVB believes every day is Earth Day,” said Mike Baum, executive director of Keep Virginia Beautiful. “There is so much people can do on Earth Day or every day to get outside and find a COVID-safe way to make a difference in their communities. Consult our website for some creative ways to get involved.”
The KVB event calendar includes the following Earth Day activities:
- Make dreams into reality by applying for 30 in 30 Green Grants before April 30th. KVB will be awarding grants to environmental projects throughout the month of June.
- Adopt-a-Highway. Groups of all kinds are eligible to adopt and care for a two-mile stretch of highway in their community.
- Visit the Nauticus Museum in Norfolk to see Planet or Plastic? An exhibition by National Geographic.
- Participate in the global Earth Day Live Summit.
- Learn about Rain Barrel assembly with a workshop at the Broad Rock Ranch Library in Richmond.
- Give back and participate in community cleanups across the state.
- Attend the tree planting ceremony at the Williamsburg Botanical Gardens.
- Stop by the native plant sale at the Virginia Living Museum.
Visit the KVB website for updates to the event calendar. For more information on environmental activities across the state, follow Keep Virginia Beautiful on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve our natural
and scenic environment. We believe in a shared responsibility to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify communities.
Media Contact: Mike Baum, mbaum@keepvirginiabeautiful.org, 804-337-9696 Social Media: @KeepVABeautiful | Facebook | Instagram