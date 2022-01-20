Winter weather advisory through 7p.m.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING
* WHAT...Wet Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches along with rapidly falling temperatures to near freezing.
* WHERE...Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amelia and Brunswick Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov.