Chase City Health and Rehab allowing in-room visitations again

Following a tumultuous year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Chase City Health and Rehab Center located on Highway 47, was able to open its doors for in-room visitations for the first time in over 14 months.
Chase City Health and Rehab (CCHB) shared the happy news on their Facebook page and on their website June 1. We reached out to CCHB to gain more insight into the specifics of their reopening. Robin Parrott, LNHA, Administrator of the center was available for comment.
CCHB provides a count of positive COVID test cases from both residents and staff members that is updated every week, as well as the number of recoveries. Since April 1, they have only seen two cases in staff members that recovered. No new resident cases have been reported since April!
Robin states that a large portion of staff members and resident have been vaccinated thus far. The center are working hard to provide vaccination to any resident or staff member that would like to receive it. The CCHB website also states that unvaccinated staff members are tested weekly based on the county positivity rate which has since decreased to 2.4%. Staff and residents are also tested as needed based on symptoms and exposure.
Families and residents may now enjoy in-room visitations, in-door lobby visits, and outside visits by appointment. As with any other visitors at this time, families must wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status while in common areas. Families may only take off their mask once inside the room of the patient they are visiting. Unvaccinated visitors must keep masks on for the duration of their visit.
To manage the number of visitors in the center at any one time, CCHB is asking that families limit the number of visitors to two at a time. Visitors must also be 10 or older. Visits are currently being scheduled for 30 minute durations as well. All visits must be scheduled 24 hours in advance, and can be done through CCHB’s online scheduling portal or by calling the Social Worker.
CCHB is continuing to screen all visitors for symptoms and signs of COVID-19 exposure. They will continue to check temperatures as well as enforcing the use of masks inside the building. Social distancing between staff, family members, and other patients will also be maintained. The center also recommends that hand washing must be utilized before and after each visit.
COVID-19 testing will also be available for any indoor visitor. Consent forms must be completed before doing so; to be tested before a visit make the Social Worker or Receptionist aware and arrive 15 minutes prior to the scheduled visit to allow for testing.