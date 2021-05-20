16 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 16 individuals in May. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Jeremy Lee of Baltimore, MD is charged with eluding police and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Donald Russell, III of Dewitt is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession with the intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm while possessing a Schedule I or II drug.
Edgar Smith is charged with driving under the influence of narcotics and failing to stop for a law enforcement officer.
Ernest White of South Hill is charged with assault and battery of a family member.
Roger Boyter of Chase City is charged felony malicious bodily injury.
Louis Acosta of Virgilina is charged with grand theft auto.
Orlando Gibbs of Henderson is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
James Hartrum of Buffalo Junction is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Tammie Davis of Boydton is charged with felony shoplifting.
Davett Cook of LaCrosse is charged with felony possession/transportation of a firearm.
Richard Newton of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Chelsee Feggins of South Hill is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses.
Chris Gauldin of South Hill is charged with providing false information on a criminal history consent form.
Lanier Lawrence is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Yesenia Jimenez-Velis of Fairfax is charged with forging employment records and one count of forging public records.
William Myers, IV of Midlothian is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.