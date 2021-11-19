Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ for the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes Sentara Halifax Regional Hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Our ongoing commitment to the quality of care we provide to our patients and our community is what we strive for everyday. Our goal is to have the highest patient experience, quality, and safety metrics possible. Our team truly lives out our mission of improving health every day and I continue to be amazed by their unwavering dedication and commitment to the patients we serve. I cannot express the gratitude that I feel towards this team and I am thankful for the trust our community places in us,” says Brian Zwoyer, President of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
About The Leapfrog Group Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.