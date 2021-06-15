Mecklenburg County Deeds for May 2021

Christopher John Adamo to Russell A. Cagle, lot 112-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $24,425.
Donald Addison to Jamarrea Coleman, 5.48 AC Clarksville district for $20,000.
AJ & B Investments, LLC to Alan D. Overstreet, Jr., 0.49 AC Town of Lacrosse for $199,000.
William D. Amos to Stephen Scott Christopher, lot 47 1.35 AC Bluestone district for $12,000.
Desimone & Green P. C. Anderson to 700 West, LLC, 0.07 AC parcel B Town of Clarksville for $25,000.
Taylor R. Ashworth to Matthew E. DeJarnette, lot 35 Hundley’s Forest Lacrosse district for $14,000.
Robert Bacon to Matt Chumney Realty, LLC, lot 4 23.542 AC Chase City district for $75,000.
Tom Baldridge to Matthew Harry Dowling, 2 tracts 3.95 AC Clarksville district for $537,000.
Benchmark Community Bank to Amber Carwile Reece, 0.28 AC parcel 1 Town of Clarksville for $199,000.
Timothy W. Benton to Terry F. Thompson, 5.00 AC lot 19 Buckhorn district for $21,250.
BFR Properties, LLC to Raymond James Trust N. A., 0.48 AC Town of Chase City for $115,000.
Big E. Properties, LLC to Michele K. Parrett, 0.18 AC for $120,000.
Adam J. Biggs to Robert Portman, Parcel 2 5.858 AC Lacrosse district for $180,000.
Rachel O. Bivins to Fuqua Logging Co. Inc, 88.53 AC Clarksville district for $165,000.
Douglas C. Black, Sr. to Evelyn C. Krolikowski, 2 parcels 1.478 & 0.23 AC Town of South Hill for $139,000.
Christopher W. Blalock to Connie S. Robinson, lot 29 section H Lacrosse district for $25,000.
Barbara A. Fair Boswell to Clara B. Yancey, 1.50 AC Boydton district for $175,000.
Floyd Glenn Brankley to Ian B. Jones, 1.85 AC Bluestone district for $45,000.
James T. Campbell to Nicotiana Enterprises, LLC, 7.68 AC Bluestone district for $36,400.
Capitol Broadcasting Company I to Robert G. Styner, Jr., 8.18 AC Chase City district for $25,000.
Jeffrey Lee Carey, Sr. to Bryan Lindsey Green, lot 27 Palmer Springs district for $152,000.
Sheila Beck Cassada to Yolanda S. Johnson, lots 15 & 16 Westwood Gardens South Hill for $121,500.
Elizabeth Walker Chandler to Martin Turner Smith, 2 parcels South Hill district for $364,000.
Robert L. Crockett to Darryl A. Emory, lot 164 section H Lacrosse district for $15,000.
Christopher L. Dalton to Jennifer Kizer, 3 parcels Bluestone district for $130,000.
Lynda Ryland Edwards to EMS Holdings, LLC, 2.79 AC South Hill district for $6,277.
Endurance Capital Management L. To Castle 2020, LLC for $45,000.
Evans Farm, LLC to Stephen E. Palmer, lots 5-7 Lacrosse district for $297,000.
Douglas V. Facchina to Jerry S. Ashley, part of lot 12 block C, D, H, Northington Town of South Hill for $80,000.
Patricia S. Farrar to Jamethro Rogers, Town of South Hill lots 1-5 for $15,000.
Carroll Foster to Michael W. McNeely, lot 9 section A Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $159,500.
Keevin Francisco to Mary Elizabeth Nicholas, 2 parcels lots 1-5 & 233 Town of Clarksville for $130,000.
Beverley C. Franklin, Exor to James Stacy Ross, parcels Town of Chase City for $200,000.
FV-1, INC to Macie A. Jones, 1.50 AC Lacrosse district for $34,900.
Linda M. Garris-Bright to Paul D. Atkinson, lot 43-H River Ridge Lacrosse district for $10,950.
Alan Haddaway to Terry L. Leyen, 1.82 AC South Hill district for $130,000.
Scotty W. Hales to Thomas L. Plaster, lot 110-B River Ridge Lacrosse district for $8,350.
Rex R. Hanasan to Dora E. West, lots 5-7 Town of South Hill for $135,000.
Robert E. Hawthorne, Sub Tr to Blue Heels Real Estate Investo, Town of Chase City for $20,500.
Anthony James Hennessey to Timorthy H. Price, interest lot 3 section 7 Beaver Creek Clarksville district for $350,000.
Tammy Dean Hight to Gregory J. Davis, lot 135-M & 136-M River Ridge for $30,5000.
William D. Hill to Joseph V. Johnson, lot 21-M River Ridge Lacrosse district for $30,500.
Thomas A. Hoffman to David M. Kurtz, 2.76 AC & 37.20 AC Buckhorn district for $500,000.
Michael Volger Horn to Joseph Hardy Mitchell, Jr., lot 37 Ponderosa Peninsulas Palmer Springs district for $90,000.
Willoughby S. Hundley, III to David Joseph Williams, 1.685 AC Town of Boydton for $264,000.
Paul D. Jackson to Green Acres Property, LLC, lot 2 Big Oaks Clarksville District for $550,000.
Michael L. Jarrett to Cynthia Coker, lot 120 section M Lacrosse district for $12,000.
Scott D. Johnson to Charles C. Gunter, 0.0426 AC lot F Boydton district for $89,000.
Diane J. Jones to Douglas R. Jones, parcels Chase City district for $70,000.
William H. Jones to David Gary Williams, 28.69 AC parcel 3 Clarksville district for $90,000.
Sandra J. Kakas to William Nick Kitchen, IV, lot 131-L & 132-L River Ridge Lacrosse district for $51,000.
Michael L. Kidd to Tammy L. Rozinskie, lot 6 section E Lacrosse district for $10,000.
William T. Kinker to Steven C. Battaglia, Sr., lot 22 block B Town of South Hill for $199,000.
Stephanie A. Krolik to Thomas Brandt, lot 3 Butcher’s Creek Cove Boydton district for $70,000.
Alexandra Nichole Kukoski to Darryl A. Emory, lot 4 section F Lacrosse district for $31,000.
Robert J. LaSalle to Robert B. Curtis, lot 12 1095 AC Bluestone district for $45,000.
Lars Bo Lauritzen to Mark E. McBurney, lot 7 5.27 AC Duskany Shores Bluestone district for $258,500.
Russell H. Lawrimore, Jr. to Tonya Kim, lot 21 section G Tanglewood Shores Lacrosse district for $184,900.
Wayne E. Lenhart to Lee O. Lenhart, parcel C 37.32 AC Chase City district for $82,104.
Mark E. Levesque to Rex E. Mastermind, lot 58 unit 9 Roanoke Point Clarksville district for $240,000.
Louisburg Hardwood, INC to Matthew W. Marsh, parcel C 33.43 AC Palmer Springs district for $160,000.
Mary Owen Luck to Sarah A. West, 5 AC Boydton district for $30,000.
LW Jones Family Lake House to Jeremy Davis, lot 10 section 11 Palmer Springs district for $370,000.
Lucille H. Maddux to William Sharp, 2.03 AC & .90 AC South Hill district for $350,000.
Mark W. Martson to Benjamin Harvey Garrison, lot 23 section III Clarksville district for $134,900.
Rebecca Medina, Exor to Edurance Capital Management L, 0.34 AC Town of Chase City for $15,000.
Taylor L. Miller to Alexandra Jade Heverin, 0.79 AC South Hill district for $140,000.
Thomas Davis Miller, Jr. to Paul A. Fedor, lot 53 Peete River Farm Palmer Springs district for $274,000.
Calvin Wilton Moody, Jr. to David Charles Michaels, lot 8 section B Cherokee Hills Palmer Springs district for $15,000.
Danny R. Moon to Charles M. Hoover, Jr., lot 134 0.06 AC unit 9 section C Clarksville district for $2,000.
Troy W. Moore to Amanda Marable, 2.00 AC lot 4 Allen Farm South Hill district for $215,900.
Willis U. Mull to Kenneth R. Keeton, parcel B 8.25 AC Chase City district for $30,000.
Deborah A. Myers to Donald G. Briggs, lot 36 section A Palmer Springs district for $935,000.
Woody L. Oakley to Benjamin Lacy Marks, Jr., 7.44 AC Lacrosse district for $10,500.
Anna H. Overby to Sylvia Clarissa Katherine Hite, 2 parcels Clarksville district for $50,000.
James M. Overby, Jr. To Cecily Lauren Williams, 1.99 AC Buckhorn district for $6,000.
Larry D. Parrish to Hamish Clarke, lot 11 0.62 AC Fox Run Lacrosse district for $500,000.
Michael R. Pennino to David Wilson Corum, lot 150 section D Lacrosse district for $164,050.
Professional Foreclosure Corpo to Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, parcel 2 Clarksville district for $190,000.
Professional Foreclosure Corpo to Jordan Hester, 0.50 AC Bluestone district for $81,000.
Bernie Ray Puryear to Brian B. Glover, lot 15 Whispering Pines Town of South Hill for $92,000.
James C. Rafferty to Timothy Glenn Snyder, parcel A 0.97 lots 8-10 block 26 Prestwould for $77,500.
James H. Randolph to Woody L. Oakley, 0.28 AC Town of Lacrosse for $35,000.
Ras Trustee Services LLC Sub to US Bank National Association, TR, lot 4 Valley View Clarksville district for $38,250.
Jeffrey G. Reed to Kosin Budsuke, unit 13 The Moorings Town of Clarksville for $195,000.
Jamethro Rogers to Zackary K. Tharrington, lot 2 0.28 AC Town of South Hill for $130,000.
John B. Rose to Terence Henry Knight, Trust, lot 143 Baskerville Addition Great Creek Landing Lacrosse district for $163,100.
Samuel I White P C Sub TR to Mostafa Mohamed, lot 8 block 3 Castle Heights Boydton district for $200.
Carl R. Schmidt to Bradley R. Caswell, 9.63 AC parcel 3 Clarksville district for $185,000.
William Bert Sherman to Daniel Dempsey, lot 14 block 1 Prestwould Bluestone district for $10,000.
Russell O. Slayton, Jr. Sp Comm to Cathy Renee Wysong, Town of Clarksville for $2,100.
Kenneth J. Smith to Ashley Faith Day, 2 parcels Bluestone district for $150,000.
Michael P. Smith to Staci N. Griffin, lot 1 Roanoke Point unit 9 section A Clarksville district for $300,000.
Thomas R. Smith to Meredith B. Hayes, Town of South Hill for $82,500.
Kimberly Shipley Sneeder to Meriagnes E. Dalton, lot 30 block B Northington Heights Town of South Hill for $140,000.
Michael R. Sparkman to L. Michael Arthur, Jr., lot 24 2.50 AC Town of South Hill for $45,000.
STC Investments INC to Most Excellent Company, LLC., 3 sections Bluestone district for $100,000.
Meta Elizabeth Stephenson to Kimberly C. Cropper, lot 151-H River Ridge for $12,000.
David Lee Strickland to Michelle F. Stevenson, lot 157-H Lacrosse district for $10,000.
Tanglewood Land Co, INC to ABHA Properties, LLC., lots Harris Farm Lacrosse district for $65,000.
Mary C. Thomas to Paul Jeffrey Kallam, lot 27 & 27A Peete River Farm Palmer Springs district for $100,000.
Kevin W. Todd to Yub Raj Sedhai, lot 12 block G Town of South Hill for $320,000.
Tomlin Properties, LLC. To Samuel Scott Phillips, lot 45 Mooresville Estates Bluestone district for $20,000.
Glenn E. Vaughan to Kathryn Ann Chappell, lot 1 6.88 AC Buckhorn district for $31,000.
Joseph E. Walta to Aaron Patrick Burns, lot 34 section E River Ridge Lacrosse district for $8,500.
Waterscape Ventures, LLC. To Mike G. Zaya, lot 3 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone district for $23,000.
Waterscape Ventures, LLC. To Thomas R. Hicks, lot 28 1.46 AC Bluestone district for $265,000.
Waterscape Ventures, LLC. To E. E. Talbott, Jr., lot 71 Cliffs at Prestwould Bluestone district for $42,000.
Loretta C. Whitaker to Cora H. Pettus, lot Town of Chase City for $2,000.
John R. White to Rodney M. Gosney, 5.7 AC Lacrosse district for $48,000.
Danny H. Wiles to Sybil Robertson, lots 12-14 block 6 Sunnyside Park Town of Clarksville for $100,000.
Vernon Talmadge Williams, II to Robert D. Compton, 46.58 AC Boydton district for $100,000.
Clyde A. Wilson to Larnic, LLC., 0.32 AC Lacrosse district for $100,000.
Riley N. Wilson to Herbert Kurtz, lot 16 section Bluestone district for $395,000.
Erika O’Neill Withnell to Michael Leslie Phillips, lot 14 Goodell Cove Bluestone district for $300,000.
Gregory A. Wooten to Wayne M. Wilson, 2 parcels Bluestone district for $500.
James A. Young, Jr. to O’Mar Bowers, 2 parcels Chase City district for $39,000.