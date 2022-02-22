Letter to the Editor: COVID Anniversary

Dear Editor,
Over the last several weeks, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital has faced the fifth and by far the most crushing surge of COVID-19 patients. I would like to express my appreciation to the dedicated team members in every division for their outstanding efforts during this surge.
We are now drawing near to the 2-year anniversary of the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With each surge of COVID and its new variants, the CMH team has risen to the challenge of providing care under extremely adverse conditions. This is especially true with the recent Omicron variant of COVID.
This variant was many times more contagious and just as deadly as the previous strains. The number of people contracting this disease was many times higher than all previous waves combined. COVID admissions to the hospital were over 40% higher than the previous record. For several days, COVID patients made up approximately 50% of all inpatients. Since last fall, the Emergency Department has been overrun with patients, with illnesses ranging from life-threatening to very minor cold symptoms — and the post-holiday COVID surge added to their burden. The one bright spot was that the vaccines prove their value by preventing an even more devasting surge of patients requiring admission to the hospital.
Compounding this difficult situation was the extreme staffing shortages that have been plaquing hospitals across the country, caused in part by large numbers of team members contracting COVID themselves. Many days the Emergency Department had so many inpatients waiting for a bed in the hospital that they didn’t have bays for the expected number of patients who typically come in for care every day.
I am aware there were many days when patients waited several hours to be seen and, in some cases, gave up out of frustration. My utmost apologies go out this community; however, the wait time was not due to staff apathy or a lack of caring. There simply were not enough personnel and not enough rooms to see everyone in a timely fashion. Patients were housed in the ED hallways, and some were in the department for days on end waiting for a room.
Throughout what some would have said was an impossible situation, every division of the CMH team pulled together to deliver the best care possible despite the insurmountable hardships. Patient care teams rose to the challenge to take on extra patient assignments, float to other departments or work extra shifts. Others worked together to set up a temporary urgent care center to help alleviate the crushing burden on the Emergency Department.
Support teams rose to the challenge to make sure that the facilities and the staff had the necessary resources, backup and even nourishment they needed to make it through very stressful shifts. Those divisions of CMH that are not on the main campus, such as The Hundley Center, The Hendrick Cancer and Rehab team and our Home Health and Hospice teams, overcame their own staffing shortages to make sure their patients were cared for and safe.
If it sounds like I am proud of the health care team at CMH, then I have accomplished my mission of making it known publicly. I hope everyone in this community will join me in thanking all the patient care, support and leadership teams at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. I am confident you would not find a more dedicated, compassionate or professional team anywhere else.
Thank you for allowing me to share these thoughts with our community.
W. Scott Burnette
VCU CMH President