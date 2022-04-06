MECKLENBURG—As decided at last month’s Board meeting, the Board of Supervisors met March 31 to further discuss and decide upon the four redistricting options for the Town of South Hill.
Before the Board members began, Alex Gottschalk clarified a few things from the last meeting.
Gottschalk explained that, “one of the aspects at play here is that all districts are going to be smaller in size population-wise from the last time.” The 2020 census numbers less county-wide than they were in 2010. As a result, each district will be losing around 250 people.
Currently, the Town of South Hill is divided into three wards: Ward 1 is the Southern ward, Ward 2 is the Easter/Northeastern portion, and Ward 3 is the center. Gottschalk provided a pictures illustrating the wards this meeting.
He also readdressed that Wards 2 & 3 cannot be put together because their combined population size is greater than the maximally acceptable district. However, Wards 1 & 3 can be put together because they are less than the ideal district size. If Wards 1 & 3 are combined, the County can add onto it to create an acceptably sized ward.
Gottschalk provided another explanation of the four options before the Board and their differences:
Option A- In Option A, District 5 remains the center of South Hill. It would contain both Wards 1 & 3. District 4 would take Ward 2 which is not currently part of District 4. District 3 would contain all of the Eastern territory off of the highways and towards the county line.
Option B- Option B operates on a similar idea as Option A. District 5 would again take Wards 1 & 3, but District 3 would take Ward 2 rather than District 4. District 4 in this circumstance would be entirely removed from the town limits.
Option C- This option would see District 5 take over Ward 2 and run out to the territory between Highways 85 & 58 towards the Brunswick Line. Most of this land is currently in District 5, but it this would take Ward 3 out of District 5 completely. District 4 would take over the rest of the Town running up 47 Northwards.
Option D- Option D is based on the same idea as Option C; however, all three of the wards would be placed into a different Mecklenburg County electoral district. District 5 would take Ward 2, District 4 would have Ward 3, and District 3 would take Ward 1.
Chairman Barbour mentioned that he had met with Gottschalk previously, and Gottschalk had been kind enough to draw up a map showing which streets would be where in these options.
The Board deliberated over what the rest of the districts would look like in each given Option, however Gottschalk cut them off explaining that the rest of the districts cannot be envisioned until this matter has been decided.
After further discussion, Boardmembers Tom Tanner, Claudia Lundy, and Glenn Barbour decided on Option C as it is the closest to Mrs. Lundy’s current district.
“The next step will be—I’ve got probably four or five different options for the entire county. So, the next step will be to get back in the lab so to speak and start drawing the rest of the county with these numbers in mind,” Gottschalk joked. He hopes to have redistricting finalized by the end of Summer.
The County has to hold public comment and hearings for each decision, but Gottschalk doesn’t envision that the Board will have to hold any other special meetings regarding redistricting.